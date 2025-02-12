Mizuki in Genshin Impact is a Catalyst user and an Anemo unit who excels in triggering Swirl reactions to deal damage, which scales with her Elemental Master. All you need to do is give her any Catalyst with Elemental Mastery stats while building her. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing weapon options for her, including 5-star, 4-star, and F2P weapons, making her very easy to build.

This article lists the seven best weapons that Mizuki can use in Genshin Impact.

7 best weapons for Mizuki in Genshin Impact

1) Sunny Morning Sleep-In

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is Mizuki's best weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is Mizuki's signature weapon in Genshin Impact and her best option in the game because it provides a ton of Elemental Mastery from both its second stat and passive.

It is worth highlighting that upon triggering all three effects on the Catalyst's passive, Mizuki can get up to 513 Elemental Mastery, and that is a huge bonus.

Since Sunny Morning Sleep-In is a limited weapon, you can only get it by pulling on the limited-time weapon banner.

2) Starcaller's Watch

Starcaller's Watch is an amazing 5-star alternative (Image via HoYoverse)

Starcaller's Watch is a good 5-star alternative option for Mizuki. It also provides the same amount of Elemental Mastery second stat bonus as the youkai's signature weapon.

Furthermore, Starcaller's Watch gives another Elemental Mastery bonus from its passive. However, the remaining effects on the passive are useless on Mizuki since she can't create a shield.

Starcaller's Watch is also a limited weapon and can only be pulled from the limited-time weapon banner when Citlali gets a banner.

3) A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams is also a good 5-star alternative (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous entry, A Thousand Floating Dreams is another amazing 5-star alternative for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. It has the same Elemental Master second stat bonus. In addition, the weapon's passive grants another Elemental Mastery boost and Elemental DMG bonus depending on the elements of the party members.

A Thousand Floating is also a limited-time weapon and can only be obtained when Nahida gets a banner in Genshin Impact.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments is a good 4-star Catalyst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you don't have any good 5-star weapons, you can go for Sacrificial Fragments. It has a decent Elemental Mastery bonus, and its passive has an increased chance of resetting the wielder's Elemental Skill cooldown after they deal Elemental Skill DMG to an enemy. This can help Mizuki by lowering her Energy Requirements.

Sacrificial Fragments is a 4-star weapon and can be obtained from any banner.

5) Mappa Mare

Mappa Mare is the best F2P weapon for Mizuki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For Mizuki's F2P build, Mappa Mare is undoubtedly her best weapon. It gives a good amount of Elemental Mastery bonus from its second stat, and the passive can increase the wielder's Elemental DMG bonus. Since it is a forgeable weapon, refining it is easy as long as you have the Northlander Catalyst Billets.

6) Magic Guide

Magic Guide is a great F2P weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Magic Guide is a 3-star weapon and a good choice if you don't have anything else. The weapon's second stat gives an Elemental Mastery bonus, while the passive is good only in teams in which Mizuki is paired with Hydro and Electro characters.

7) Wandering Evenstar

Wandering Evenstar is a decent choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Wandering Evenstar is a decent weapon choice for Mizuki. While it also has an Elemental Mastery bonus, it is lower than most of the other options in the game. Moreover, it is a limited weapon, so it is not worth it if you already have other better options.

