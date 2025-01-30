Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 5.4 patch

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update will be released on February 12, 2025. During the recent livestream, the officials revealed the upcoming Event Wishes, which will feature a new 5-star Anemo character named Yumemizuki Mizuki. Furthermore, Sigewinne, Furina, and Wriothesley will get rerun banners. Some players, especially beginners, might be debating on whom they should pull in version 5.4.

This article will briefly discuss all the characters featured in the Genshin Impact 5.4 banners and rank them based on their pull value.

Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 5.4 ranked

4) Mizuki

Mizuki is not worth pulling in version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Mizuki is a new 5-star Anemo character who will debut in the first phase of version 5.4. She is a pretty amazing unit with a solid kit that lets her use several abilities. Mizuki is capable of dealing a decent amount of AoE Anemo DMG and healing her party members. Furthermore, she can buff Swirl DMG, increasing her own damage as well as that of her teammates.

Overall, Mizuki is a solid character. However, she is not worth pulling in version 5.4. Mizuki will be added to the Standard banner after the version 5.5 update, and there's a chance that Travelers might get her after losing a 50-50 on an event banner. Moreover, since she will become a permanent character, players can pick her for free on the next anniversary.

3) Sigewinne

Sigewinne is also not worth pulling (Image via HoYoverse)

Sigewinne will get her first rerun in the upcoming update. She is a decent unit that can provide party-wide healing and is good for providing crowd control against small enemies. However, there are more reasons not to pull her. Sigewinne's Hydro application is one of the worst in the game, which makes her unusable as a solo Hydro unit in teams such as Bloom and Vaporize.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Sigewinne is skippable, and players won't lose anything. However, one can still get her if they simply like her as a character.

2) Wriothesley

Wriothesley is a good Cryo DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is one of the best damage dealers in the game. He is a Cryo unit and his kit allows him to function well in several different team comps. Wriothesley mostly relies on his Normal Attacks to deal damage, and is pretty much self-sustaining since he can restore some of his HP when it goes below 60%. One of his few cons would be that he requires a decent amount of investment to bring out his full potential.

That said, the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide is still a good choice to pull in the upcoming update, especially for new players who need a good damage dealer. Wriothesley is also a fairly popular character in the community, so one can try their luck on his banner. Since his first rerun also took a long time, it is difficult to say when he will get another banner. As such, getting him now would be a good idea.

1) Furina

Furina is the best character to get in version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is undoubtedly the best character to get in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. She is a Hydro unit and arguably the best buffer in the game. Thanks to this, Furina is extremely versatile and can fit into virtually every team. Furthermore, the Regina of All Waters is also a very powerful sub-DPS unit that can provide a lot of off-field damage.

In addition, Furina provides a good amount of healing and can walk on water indefinitely, making her great for exploration. Overall, she is one of the best units in the game and the best character to get in version 5.4. Both beginners and Travelers who missed Furina previously can take this chance to finally pull her.

