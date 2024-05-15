Best Sigewinne build in Genshin Impact as per leaks: Artifacts, weapons, team comps, talents, and more

Sigewinne is an upcoming playable Hydro character in Genshin Impact. According to the leaks, she seems to excel in both healing the party members and dealing damage to the enemies, making her a pretty interesting unit. This article will provide a complete guide on building Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. This will include her best artifact sets, weapons, teams, and other aspects such as talent priority, based on her leaked kit.

Disclaimer: The following info is based on Sigewinne's kit leaks and is subject to change.

Best build for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Sigewinne

1) Ocean-Hued Clam

Ocean-Hued Clam (Image via HoYoverse)

Ocean-Hued Clam is one of the best artifact sets for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. Its 2-pc set provides a healing bonus. Meanwhile, the 4-pc set produces bubbles that explode and deal a decent amount of damage to the enemy. This set can help increase Sigewinne's overall damage while also providing enough healing to all party members.

Here are the stats that you must prioritize on Sigewinne's artifacts:

Sands HP% Goblet HP% or Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet HP% or Healing Bonus Sub-stats HP%, CRIT Rate/DMG, ER%

2) Tenacity of the Millelith

The Tenacity of the Millelith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tenacity of the Millelith is a good option for Sigewinne as a support unit in Genshin Impact. It provides an HP% bonus to the user and buffs all the party members' ATK% and Shield Strength. However, it should be noted that this set won't be effective if Sigewinne's teammates do not scale on ATK since the buff will go to waste.

Prioritize these stats on Sigewinne's artifacts:

Sands HP% Goblet HP% or Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet HP% or Healing Bonus Sub-stats HP%, CRIT Rate/DMG, ER%

3) 2-pc + 2-pc combo

2-pc + 2-pc combo set (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also try a combo of two different sets that provide HP% or Healing Bonuses, such as the following:

2-pc Ocean-Hued Clam (Healing) + 2-pc Tenacity of the Millelith (HP)

2-pc Tenacity of the Millelith (HP) + 2-pc Vourukasha's Glow (HP)

You can prioritize the same stats as the previous sets:

Sands HP% Goblet HP% or Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet HP% or Healing Bonus Sub-stats HP%, CRIT Rate/DMG, ER%

Best weapons for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

1) Pouring Heartstrings

Based on the beta leaks, Sigewinne will receive a new signature weapon called Pouring Heartstrings. Naturally, it will be her BiS (best-in-slot) option as well. It provides a lot of HP% bonuses and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate, making it a perfect Bow for Sigewinne for every role.

2) Aqua Simulacra

Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

Aqua Simulacra is an amazing alternative to Pouring Heartstrings for Sigewinne. It provides a massive CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat and HP% from passives. Additionally, it buffs the wielder's DMG, which will help boost Sigewinne's damage.

3) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Warbow is one of the best F2P weapons for Sigewinne. It provides a ton of Energy Recharge and generates particles, allowing consistent Elemental Burst usage. Alternatively, you can also use Sacrificial Bow since it also provides a good amount of Energy Recharge. Furthermore, its passive can reset the Elemental Skill cooldown, allowing two usages in quick succession.

4) Recurve Bow

Recurve Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Recurve Bow is an amazing 3-star weapon for Sigewinne. It is worth adding that it is the only Bow in the game with an HP% bonus second stat besides the Melusine Head Nurse's signature Bow.

Unfortunately, Recurve Bow cannot be summoned from the gacha. It can only be obtained by opening chests and triggering special dialogues for Nakano in Inazuma and Shirin in Sumeru.

Best teams for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

Furina, Fischl, Yae Miko, and Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best team comps for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact:

Nahida + Furina + Sigewinne + Fischl/Yae Miko

Furina + Xiangling + Kazuha + Sigewinne

Clorinde + Fischl + Nahida + Sigewinne

Yae Miko + Fischl + Nahida + Sigewinne

Sigewinne currently does not have a lot of options because of her poor Hydro Application. At the same time, she provides a decent Elemental Skill DMG bonus to all the party members and is a good healer, so pairing her with characters that rely on Elemental Skill is ideal.

Sigewinne's talent priority and ideal stats

Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

Prioritize Sigewinne's talents in the following order when building her:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Sigewinne's Elemental Skill is the first thing you should focus on, followed by her Elemental Burst. You can ignore her Normal Attack talent since it doesn't offer much to her kit.

Meanwhile, Sigewinne's stats are straightforward. Try to build as much HP% as you can on her artifact set. CRIT stats are optional if you want her to do more damage.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.