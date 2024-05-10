Best weapons for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact according to leaks

Sigewinne is an upcoming playable character who will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update. According to the leaks, she is expected to be a 5-star Bow unit with party-wide healing and damage-dealing abilities. She has an interesting kit and a lot of players might be looking forward to pulling her on debut, and some might be interested in knowing the best weapon options for her.

This article will list some of the best Bows for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. This includes her signature weapon and other 5-star and F2P alternatives.

NOTE: The following info is based on Sigewinne's leaked kit and is subject to change.

Five best weapons for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

1) Pouring Heartstrings

Base ATK (Level 90): 542

542 Second stat: 66.2% HP

Based on the beta leaks, Pouring Heartstring is an upcoming 5-star Bow and Sigewinne's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. Naturally, it will be the Melusine Head Nurse's best option in the game. The Bow provides a ton of HP% bonuses from its second stat and passive, which is beneficial for her since her damage and healing are HP-based.

Additionally, Pouring Heartstring increases the user's Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 28% from its passive, making it an amazing weapon for Sigewinne.

2) Aqua Simulacra

Aqua Simulacra is a good 5-star alternative. (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK (Level 90): 542

542 Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

Aqua Simulacra is one of the best Bows in Genshin Impact and is a great 5-star option for Sigewinne. It has a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG bonus second stat. Meanwhile, Aqua Simulacra's passive increases the user's Max HP by a decent amount, which is good for Sigewinne since she scales on HP. Furthermore, the Bow also provides a nice damage bonus.

Note that Aqua Simulacra is good for a DPS Sigewinne build and it might also be the closest option to her signature Bow in terms of performance.

3) Elegy for the End

Elegy of the End is good for support build. (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK (Level 90): 608

608 Second Stat: 55.1% Energy Recharge

Elegy for the End is another great 5-star option Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. The Bow provides a good amount of Energy Recharge bonus and it increases the entire party's Elemental Mastery and ATK% by a significant amount. Depending on the team comp, Sigewinne with Elegy for the End can be a good support unit.

4) Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Bow is a good F2P option. (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK (Level 90): 565

565 Second stat: 30.6%

Sacrificial Bow is one of the best F2P options for a support Sigewinne build in Genshin Impact. It has a decent Energy Recharge, which is good for consistent and more Elemental Burst usage, especially for the Melusine Nurse because she has a high Energy Cost.

In addition, Sacrificial Bow's passive has a chance to reset the user's Elemental Skill cooldown, allowing the character to cast their Elemental Skill twice. Since it is a 4-star weapon, increasing its refinement level is also fairly easy. On a related note, the Favonius Warbow is a good alternative if you don't have Sacrificial Bow.

5) Recurve Bow

Recurve Bow is a rare Bow with an HP% bonus stat. (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK (Level 90): 354

354 Second stat: 46.9% HP

Recurve Bow is a 3-star Bow and one of the best F2P options for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. It provides a huge HP% bonus from its second stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive restores the character's HP by a decent amount when they defeat an enemy. It is also worth highlighting that Recurve Bow is the only Bow in the game with HP bonus second stat beside Sigewinne's signature.

Note that, unlike other weapons on the list, Recurve Bow cannot be summoned from the Event Wishes. It can be obtained from chests and after completing the Going Upon the Breeze quest. You can also get this 3-star Bow by triggering the special dialogues for Nakano in Inazuma and Shirin in Sumeru.

