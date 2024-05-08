Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream schedule speculation

Genshin Impact 4.7 update is scheduled to launch on June 05, 2024. The upcoming update will officially feature Clorinde and Sigewinne as playable characters in the game. Players will also receive new weapons, rerun banners, new endgame content - Imaginarium Theatre, and more to enjoy.

The developers will soon premiere the 4.7 Special Program which will officially reveal all the future content coming in the upcoming version 4.7 update. This article will speculate the livestream's schedule and expected announcements from the latest reliable leaks. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks which are subject to change. Readers are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream schedule and expected announcements

Watch the live stream premiere here (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned previously, the version 4.7 update will go live on June 05, 2024. Genshin Impact officials always premiere their livestream 10-12 days (especially on Fridays) prior to the new version update. Here is a list of previous live streams and their premiere dates:

4.6 Livestream: April 12, 2024 (Friday)

April 12, 2024 (Friday) 4.5 Livestream: March 1, 2024 (Friday)

March 1, 2024 (Friday) 4.4 Livestream: January 19, 2024 (Friday)

January 19, 2024 (Friday) 4.3 Livestream: December 8, 2023 (Friday)

Thus, Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program will premiere at 08:00 AM (UTC-4) on May 24, 2024 (Friday). You can watch the live premiere on the official Twitch channel or the replay on the official YouTube channel at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)

Many might wonder when the 4.7 livestream will premiere live according to their local timezone. Refer to this universal countdown which tracks when the Special Program will go live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. It is worth noting that this countdown will not reflect any changes made by the officials afterward.

Expected announcements in Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream

Expand Tweet

Recent official announcements and reliable leakers have shared details about what to expect from the version 4.7 update and livestream. Below is a brief about the expected announcements:

1) New Characters and Weapon Banners

Expected 5 stars in upcoming banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent drip marketing posts have hinted that 4.7 banners will feature Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos as playable characters. Naturally, players can expect Clorinde's signature - Absolution, and Sigewinne's signature - Pouring Hearstring to be featured in the Event Weapon Wish.

The latest leaks from FullStopChan and hxg_diluc show that Wanderer and Baizhu's rerun will accompany these 5-stars.

2) Imaginarium Theatre (New Endgame)

HomDGCat, another popular leaker, has shared details about the new endgame coming in Genshin Impact 4.7 update. Imaginarium Theatre takes place in Lisa's library where players will attempt to clear three phases and a total of 8 stages.

There is an entry element restriction and 6 opening characters that are mandatory. Thus, players must choose 18 characters (including 6 opening characters) to clear this endgame content.

3) New Events

Here is a quick overview of upcoming 4.7 events from HomDGCat leaks:

Spino Doubleblaster

Endless Forms Most Martial

Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation

Record of Reflective Writing

Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation is expected to be the flagship event in version 4.7 where players can obtain Crown of Insight, a new 4-star bow, and many other exciting in-game rewards.

4) New Story & Archon Quests

Leaks hint at Dainsleif's return in Archon Quests (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest rumors suggest that Dainsleif will appear in the new Archon Quest in version 4.7 update and we will see his combat abilities. With the official debut of two new 5-stars, players can also expect new Story Quests for Clorinde and Sigewinne.

5) New Redeem Codes

Lastly, the developers will share three new time-limited redeem codes during intervals. You can exchange them for the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox after claiming the redeem codes successfully.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.