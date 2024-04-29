Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater leaks: New Spiral Abyss UI, gameplay mechanics, rewards and location

Genshin Impact will introduce Imaginarium Theater, a new endgame content, in the version 4.7 update. While HoYoverse officials have yet to reveal anything concrete, the recent leaks from credible sources such as Mero and others have shared some valuable insights about this new Spiral Abyss.

A new endgame mode also means a fresh opportunity for players to hoard more primogems for future summons. The new Imaginarium Theater will reportedly have eight stages and grant 1100 primogems and other exciting rewards. With a new UI and gameplay mechanics, this article highlights everything shared about the New Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: The article highlights leaked content. Take everything with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Everything about Imaginarium Theater UI, gameplay mechanics, rewards, and more

New Spiral Abyss in 4.7 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Popular sources such as Mero, Stepleaker, HomDGCat, etc, have leaked details about the Imaginarium Theater. It is a new combat-based endgame content that will be featured in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. According to the latest leaks, you must enter the theater prep room located in Lisa's library and use the Tome of Reveries to start the Imaginarium Theater challenge.

Unlike the Spiral Abyss which has a total of 12 floors, the Imaginarium Theater has 8 stages. The first stage starts with level 80 opponents and will gradually harbor level 90 opponents when you reach the eighth stage. Leakers suggest that the 3rd, 6th, and 8th stages are considered boss stages, while others are ordinary stages.

Imaginarium Theater character selection, team compositions, and more

Expand Tweet

Every time Imaginarium Theater resets, it will feature six opening characters. These characters receive specific buffs inside stages and in the realm of Teyvat. In the Genshin Impact 4.7 update, the opening characters will gain a 20% HP, ATK, and DEF bonus.

Upon entering the Imaginarium Theater using the Tome of Reveries, you must choose the following:

Six opening characters (own units/ trial version)

12 backup characters (one friend support + one special invitation characters + 10 own characters)

For those who don't own or haven't built the opening characters, they can opt for the trial versions provided by Genshin Impact. Out of 12 backup characters, you can borrow one character from a friend while the other can be a special invitation character.

You can provide up to seven characters for support and each one can be used for a maximum of 15 times. Each phase will specify four special invitation characters who can ignore the element entry restriction. There are no trials for them, so you cannot pick them if you don't have them in your account. The remaining backup characters must be your own with the three fixed elements specified in each phase.

Example of Vigors from Triumphant Frenzy 4.4 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside Imaginarium Theater, your team will only consist of the six opening characters. Each character will have two Vigors and will consume one Vigor when they participate in combat. You will also receive a random character from the backup roster after every stage to join your Genshin Impact team.

Imaginarium Theater stage rules, events, battles, and more

It is advised that players get familiar with the stage rules and stage battles to get the most out of it. Before starting each stage, you can choose an event from a list of randomly generated events. Here is a quick overview of events from Genshin Impact leaks:

Companion Event: Choose one from the backup characters to join a team

Choose one from the backup characters to join a team Buff Event: Gain combat and other team buffs

Gain combat and other team buffs Mystery Event: May provide buffs or debuffs for teams

Star Rail also has similar stage events (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also enter the battle without choosing an event. Choosing one will consume points. Points can be gained in the following methods:

Completing battles

Picking different battle difficulties

Completing extra battle challenges

Each stage will have a different battle format in Genshin Impact. While some require you to deal with all enemies, others might require defending the Domain Monolith. Some stages might also have random effects as well. Completing each stage within 90 seconds will be rewarded with "Perfect Performance" stars. You can receive additional rewards based on these stars.

Imaginarium Theater rewards, Thespian tricks, and more

Expand Tweet

Completing the Imaginarium Theater for the first time will reward you with 1100 primogems. This Genshin Impact endgame content will refresh every month where you need to gain eight stars to collect 620 primogems. After completing stage 3, you can exchange Thespian tricks for certain characters. These tricks are special poses you can use when using the in-game camera for photographs.

Follow Sportskeeda for Genshin Impact information and updates.