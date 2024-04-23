Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: New Spiral Abyss Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode, mechanics, and Primogems

Genshin Impact 4.7 will introduce a Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode for players to experience. This is a new type of Spiral Abyss content that used to be the only endgame content in the game for the longest time. Rumors claim that the Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode will feature only eight floors to obtain around 620 Primogems every reset.

Unlike the existing Spiral Abyss, the domain will be located in Mondstadt and will have an element restriction. This article covers the latest leaks about the new Spiral Abyss Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode coming with the Genshin Impact 4.7 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.7 will introduce Spiral Abyss Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode, Primogems, and more

New leaks surfacing within the Genshin Impact community mention new Spiral Abyss content called Fantasy Realm Epic Poem mode. As stated earlier, it is the next end-game content with new floors and mechanics. The upcoming first season of the new mode in Genshin Impact 4.7 is rumored to only allow the entry of Pyro, Electro, and Anemo characters.

Amongst them, you need the following six characters in the first season to enter any difficulty:

Arlecchino

Beidou

Chevreuse

Clorinde

Sayu

Wanderer

Entry requires using these characters who will be available as trial characters for those who don't own them. Using these opening characters will provide special buffs for combat.

Characters who can bypass element restriction in the first season (Image via HoYoverse)

Each season will feature a list of characters (also referred to as special guests) that can bypass the element restriction. However, they won't appear as trial characters and you must own these units to use them in the new endgame content. According to rumors, the first season will feature the following:

Alhaitham

Baizhu

Sigewinne

Wriothesley

Do note that you also need to assemble a team using the opening characters and other reserve units. Unlike the existing Spiral Abyss, the new content will include eight floors. Each floor will only contain one chamber and have three difficulties. Thus, you must assemble the opening characters along with a reserve team. As per the latest leaks, different difficulties will need the following

Level 1: 10 characters (6 Opening + 4 Reserve units)

Level 2: 14 characters (6 Opening + 8 Reserve units)

Level 3: 18 characters (6 Opening + 12 Reserve units)

Hence, reserve teams will need 4/8/12 characters based on the element restrictions and the special character list. These reserve characters can only be used after completing specific criteria during the challenge.

Completing all eight floors will reward players with 620 Primogems in Genshin Impact every season. This is a great opportunity for F2P or low-spenders to hoard more of the in-game currency for future characters in Fontaine and Natlan.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub.