How to play Furina in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 has finally added the highly anticipated Hydro Archon, Furina de Fontaine, to the roster as a playable unit. She is the latest 5-star Sword character with Hydro vision on the limited banners. Her unique kit allows her to fulfill the role of buffer, damagde dealer, Hydro applicater, and healer. All this comes to play with ther primary playstyle of draining HP.

With so much utility, players may be wondering how to build her, and which builds will be be optimal. In this guide, we will cover both support and DPS builds for Furina in detail. You will also learn about the best artifacts and weapons to use.

How to play Furina as a support in Genshin Impact

Furina's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina's support build is one of her best for teams with excellent DPS in Genshin Impact. She will use her Elemental Burst every rotation to provide party-wide damage buffs with her Fanfare and HP draining mechanics. This also creates new playstyle for older characters in the game.

ARTIFACTS & WEAPONS FOR SUPPORT BUILD Best Artifacts Golden Troupe Tenacity of the Millelith Best Weapon Splendor of Tranquil Waters Favonius Sword Skyward Blade Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

The table above shows the optimal gear for Furina's support playstyle. For artifacts, you can focus on the following main stats and sub stats:

Sands: Energy Recharge (ER%)

Energy Recharge (ER%) Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP% / CRIT

HP% / CRIT Sub-stats: ER%, HP%, Flat HP, Crit-Rate, Crit-Damage

You will want to priortize on Energy Recharge (ER%) and HP% above all, reducing her personal damage.

How to play Furina as DPS in Genshin Impact

Furina's elemental skill does all the work (Image via HoYoverse0

Furina has 100% uptime on her elemental skill, allowing her to take on the role of sub-DPS. Although Yelan and Xingqiu might be ahead in terms of Hydro application, the Hydro Archon can deal more damage. Lets take a look at this table showing the optimal gear for this DPS build in Genshin Impact:

ARTIFACTS & WEAPONS FOR DPS BUILD Best Artifacts Golden Troupe Best Weapon Splendor of Tranquil Waters Key of Khaj-Nisut Festering Desire Wolf-Fang Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

As Furina's Elemental Skill is her main source of damage, the Golden Troupe the best artifact set. For her artifact's main and sub stats, focus on the following:

Sands: HP%

HP% Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage

Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage Sub-stats: ER%, HP%, Crit-Rate, Crit-Damage

Irrespective of which build you want to foucs on, all of her teams will need a strong party-wide healer to counter her HP drain.

Is it viable to play Furina as a healer in Genshin Impact?

Furina's healing are great for overworld exploration (Image via HoYoverse)

When Furina changes to Pneuma alignment, she can summon Singer of Many Waters that will heal the active character based on their own max HP. Unless it an emergency and your healer's abilities are on cooldown, you will never want to use Furina's healing during combat in Genshin Impact.

Although Singer of Many Waters has very decent healing, it does not generate particles, apply Hydro, or deal damage to enemies. This is a major DPS loss for her, especially when using her DPS build. The only suitable place to use Furina's healing would in the Overworld, where you want to use a team comfortably without healers.