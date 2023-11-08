Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Furina build guide for Genshin Impact

With the release of Genshin Impact 4.2 update, Furina has finally made her debut as a 5-star playable unit. As the Hydro Archon, she plays a major role in the game's main storyline, and many are excited to summon her.

In the new patch, players can now spend their Primogems on her debut banner, which remains available until November 28, 2023.

Based on the official details, Furina is a Hydro Sword character with a unique kit that revolves around manipulating HP% and providing buffs. This makes it easy to build her, with so many sword options available in the game.

This article will focus on Furina build with the craftable F2P (free to play) sword Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina Fleuve Cendre Ferryman guide

Official Artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

With Furina's debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 banners, players will want to build her with the best weapons and artifacts. As it happens, one of her best weapons is Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, an F2P craftable sword that can be obtained from Fontaine's Fishing Association. You can also collect her refinement materials from the associations to max refine it to level 5.

At max enhancement, the sword provides 510 base ATK and 45.9% Energy Recharge as secondary stats. For a free weapon, the passive provides great utility as it increases the Elemental Skill Crit-Rate by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%. It will also increase Energy Recharge of the wielder by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% for five seconds when Elemental Skill is used.

All of this has exceptional synergy with Furina's kit, which heavily relies on her Elemental Skill as the primary source of damage. She also has high Energy Recharge requirements, which can be reduced with this craftable sword weapon.

Furina playstyle & build in Genshin Impact 4.2

Build her the right way (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact teams, Furina will play the role of buffer and off-field damage dealer. As previously mentioned, all of her damage will come from Elemental Skill and consuming teammates' HP.

In the meantime, she can also use her Elemental Burst to obtain Fanfare stacks to provide the entire party with additional damage buff. Hence, here are her talent priorities:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

All of her abilities are based on her own max health, and her burst needs tons of ER (Energy Recharge). This implies players will need to build her with the following:

Sands of Eon: HP% or Energy Recharge

HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem: HP%

HP% Circlet of Logos: Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage

As for substats, you will need to look for flat HP, HP%, Energy Recharge, and Crit stats.

Best artifacts for Furina with Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

The only artifact set you need for Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact 4.2, Golden Troupe is Furina's best-in-slot artifact set with the highest synergy. The 2pc and 4pc bonus set effects will vastly increase Furina's personal damage in her Elemental Skill. Players can farm this set alongside Marechausse Hunter in Fontaine's artifact domain called Denouement of Sin.