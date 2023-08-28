Genshin Impact has released a new 4-star Sword called Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. It is a nice Energy Recharge weapon and travelers can get it from the Fishing Association in Fontaine by exchanging fish, similar to The Catch from Inazuma and End of the Line from Sumeru. After obtaining the Sword for the first time, players can exchange more fish to obtain Martens' Omni-Fix to increase the weapon's refinement rank.

Travelers can find all the fishes they need to upgrade Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, along with their spawn locations and timings, in this Genshin Impact article. Do not forget to buy the bait formula from the Fontaine Fishing Association NPC and stock it in the inventory beforehand.

Genshin Impact: All fishing locations for Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Sword

Fontaine Fishing Association shop menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the fish needed to trade for the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman from the Fontaine Fishing Association and the total amount to max refine it:

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x12

x12 Rippling Heartfeather Bass: x30

x30 Blazing Heartfeather Bass: x30

x30 Streaming Axe Marlin: x36

All these fish can be found at different locations in Fontaine at different times of the day. Below is a list of all the spots where Genshin Impact players can catch these fish for Fleueve Cendre Ferryman.

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection

There is only one spot to catch Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection can only be caught in the fishing spot near Poisson in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. It only spawns at night from 18:00 to 6:00 in-game time. Flashing Maintenance Mek is the best bait to catch this fish. After catching all of them, travelers must wait three days for them to respawn, or they can also visit their friends' worlds to catch more of them.

Four Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection are needed to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Sword from the Fishing Association NPC along with an additional stock of eight to get the refinement materials.

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Rippling Heartfeather Bass spawn at six spots. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rippling Heartfeather Bass can be found at six different locations in Fontaine. They always spawn at night from 18:00 to 6:00. Use the Sour Bait to catch them. Do note that like other fishes in the game, the Rippling Heartfeather Bass also respawns every three days. As mentioned previously, visiting a friend's world is also a good option to collect the fish faster.

Genshin Impact players will need 10 Rippling Heartfeather Bass for the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman and another 20 for its maximum refinement materials.

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Blazing Heartfeather Bass fishing location. (Image via HoYoverse)

Blazing Heartfeather Bass can be found in six different locations in Fontaine. Genshin Impact players can once again use the Sour Bait to catch this fish. It usually spawns during the daytime from 6:00 to 18:00. Similar to the previous entry on the list, travelers need 10 Blazing Heartfeather for the first copy of Fleuve Cendre Ferryman and then another 20 to get the refinement materials.

Streaming Axe Marlin

Streaming Axe Marlin spawn locations. (Image via HoYoverse)

Streaming Axe Marlin is the last type of fish needed for the new 4-star weapon from the Fontaine Fishing Association. It has six spawn points and Sugardew is the best bait to catch it. Fortunately, they are available throughout the day, so Genshin Impact players can go and catch them whenever they want.

The Streaming Axe Marlin is also the most needed item to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. Travelers need 12 for the first copy of the sword and an additional 24 to trade the refinement materials.

After getting all the fish, go to the Fontaine Fishing Association NPC named Delaroche and exchange them for the Sword and for the materials to refine it to the maximum.