Best teams to prepare for Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss is slated to debut on November 16, 2023. This means a new wave of foes will arrive on Floors 11 and 12. This guide lists some of the best teams that might help prepare players for this upcoming challenge.

Note that this article focuses on the latest leaked versions of Floors 11 and 12. If any changes occur before the final release, some adjustments have to be made. Until then, it is possible to speculate on the best teams for the upcoming content.

This article primarily focuses on Floor 12 more than Floor 11 since anybody who can beat the former should have no issue with the latter. Recommended lineups for both halves of Floor 12 will be referenced below.

Note: This guide is for the changes made to the Spiral Abyss from November 16, 2023, onward.

Best teams to potentially use in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss

It is logical to check out what has been leaked for the Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss thus far before determining the best teams. Here is a quick synopsis of Floor 12:

12-1-1: 2x Pyro Abyss Mage + 1x Dendro Samachurl + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound + 1 Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus

2x Pyro Abyss Mage + 1x Dendro Samachurl + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound + 1 Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus 12-1-2: 1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network 12-2-1: 2x Recon Log Mek + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek + 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek + 1x Assault Specialist Mek + 1x Construction Specialist Mek + 1x Geological Survey Mek

2x Recon Log Mek + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek + 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek + 1x Assault Specialist Mek + 1x Construction Specialist Mek + 1x Geological Survey Mek 12-2-2: 1x Jadeplume Terrorshroome

1x Jadeplume Terrorshroome 12-3-1: 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder + 1x Kairagi Fiery Might + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer + 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder + 1x Kairagi Fiery Might + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer + 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames 12-3-2: 1x Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia

Based on this information, it's quite clear that the first half has hordes of enemies, while the second half just has a boss per chamber. That means teams that specialize in AOEs should dominate the former part, with single-target lineups clearing the latter half.

Team recommendations

Solo Neuvillette should work for the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some teams that should theoretically excel in the first half of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss:

Neuvillette (solo)

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Baizhu

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Kokomi + Zhongli

Furina + Nilou + Nahida + Baizhu

Furina + Ayaka + Kokomi + Kazuha

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi + Kazuha

Nilou + Nahida + Collei + Kokomi

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler

Nahida + Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Neuvillette solo is recommended because he has already proven that he could clear the previous Spiral Abyss iteration on his own. Genshin Impact 4.2's Blessing from November 16, 2023, to December 1, 2023, involves creating shockwaves if a character's HP changes in any way 12 times.

Neuvillette and some of the other teams listed above should be able to take advantage of this mechanic.

This team should be fine for the second half (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, here are some team recommendations for the second half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Nahida + Yae Miko + Fischl + Zhongli

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

Keqing + Collei + Fiscl + Zhongli

Keqing + Nahida + Fischl + Kazuha

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Furina

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Albedo + Xingqiu

Furina + Wriothesley + Kazuha + Diona

Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Zhongli

It will be interesting to see the best teams once Genshin Impact 4.2's new Spiral Abyss finally releases since actual testing can be done by then.