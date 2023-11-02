Best teams to prepare for Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss is slated to debut on November 16, 2023. This means a new wave of foes will arrive on Floors 11 and 12. This guide lists some of the best teams that might help prepare players for this upcoming challenge.
Note that this article focuses on the latest leaked versions of Floors 11 and 12. If any changes occur before the final release, some adjustments have to be made. Until then, it is possible to speculate on the best teams for the upcoming content.
This article primarily focuses on Floor 12 more than Floor 11 since anybody who can beat the former should have no issue with the latter. Recommended lineups for both halves of Floor 12 will be referenced below.
Note: This guide is for the changes made to the Spiral Abyss from November 16, 2023, onward.
Best teams to potentially use in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss
It is logical to check out what has been leaked for the Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss thus far before determining the best teams. Here is a quick synopsis of Floor 12:
- 12-1-1: 2x Pyro Abyss Mage + 1x Dendro Samachurl + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound + 1 Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus
- 12-1-2: 1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
- 12-2-1: 2x Recon Log Mek + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek + 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek + 1x Assault Specialist Mek + 1x Construction Specialist Mek + 1x Geological Survey Mek
- 12-2-2: 1x Jadeplume Terrorshroome
- 12-3-1: 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder + 1x Kairagi Fiery Might + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer + 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
- 12-3-2: 1x Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia
Based on this information, it's quite clear that the first half has hordes of enemies, while the second half just has a boss per chamber. That means teams that specialize in AOEs should dominate the former part, with single-target lineups clearing the latter half.
Team recommendations
Here are some teams that should theoretically excel in the first half of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss:
- Neuvillette (solo)
- Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu
- Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Baizhu
- Neuvillette + Kazuha + Kokomi + Zhongli
- Furina + Nilou + Nahida + Baizhu
- Furina + Ayaka + Kokomi + Kazuha
- Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi + Kazuha
- Nilou + Nahida + Collei + Kokomi
- Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler
- Nahida + Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu
- Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling
Neuvillette solo is recommended because he has already proven that he could clear the previous Spiral Abyss iteration on his own. Genshin Impact 4.2's Blessing from November 16, 2023, to December 1, 2023, involves creating shockwaves if a character's HP changes in any way 12 times.
Neuvillette and some of the other teams listed above should be able to take advantage of this mechanic.
Similarly, here are some team recommendations for the second half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss:
- Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu
- Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu
- Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida
- Nahida + Yae Miko + Fischl + Zhongli
- Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling
- Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling
- Keqing + Collei + Fiscl + Zhongli
- Keqing + Nahida + Fischl + Kazuha
- Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Furina
- Hu Tao + Zhongli + Albedo + Xingqiu
- Furina + Wriothesley + Kazuha + Diona
- Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Zhongli
It will be interesting to see the best teams once Genshin Impact 4.2's new Spiral Abyss finally releases since actual testing can be done by then.