Genshin Impact Alhaitham build guide: Best swords, artifacts, teams, and stats

Anybody who recently got Alhaitham in Genshin Impact may wish to find a good build for him that covers his best sword, artifacts, and teammates. This guide will cover all the latest options for him that one can use. Several 5-star and budget options will be provided below, as a player's account can vary wildly from one person to another.

Thus, it's worth considering several different build options, especially when it comes to this character's best weapon and teammates. If you don't have certain 5-stars available, consider their 4-star counterparts instead.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best Alhaitham build in Genshin Impact: Swords

Light of Foliar Incision is by far his best weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players seeking to give Alhaitham a good weapon should consider equipping one of the following swords on him:

Light of Foliar Incision: His signature weapon was tailor-made for this character. A massive 88.2% in CRIT DMG coupled with an excellent effect that synergizes with his kit makes it his undisputed best-in-slot.

His signature weapon was tailor-made for this character. A massive 88.2% in CRIT DMG coupled with an excellent effect that synergizes with his kit makes it his undisputed best-in-slot. Primordial Jade Cutter: A great 5-star sword with solid ATK and CRIT Rate stats.

A great 5-star sword with solid ATK and CRIT Rate stats. Harbinger of Dawn: This 3-star sword is very easy to R5 and can outdamage many 4-star weapons. Just make sure to have a good healer or shielder to keep this weapon's effect active at all times.

This 3-star sword is very easy to R5 and can outdamage many 4-star weapons. Just make sure to have a good healer or shielder to keep this weapon's effect active at all times. Iron Sting: This reliable 4-star sword is easy to forge while synergizing with this character due to having Elemental Mastery as a stat and buffing all forms of damage with its effect.

Some other 5-star swords can also be considered for this character in Genshin Impact. The weapons list shown above merely highlights his best options for various rarities.

Best Alhaitham artifacts and stats in Genshin Impact

This Domain contains both Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams, so farm it when you can (Image via HoYoverse)

The best artifacts to use for this unit are as follows:

4-piece Gilded Dreams: If one of his allies has Deepwood Memories, then a 4-piece Gilded Dreams is Alhaitham's best set.

If one of his allies has Deepwood Memories, then a 4-piece Gilded Dreams is Alhaitham's best set. 4-piece Deepwood Memories: This artifact set is great on any Dendro character that can proc it efficiently.

This artifact set is great on any Dendro character that can proc it efficiently. 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe + 2-piece Gilded Dreams: +160 Elemental Mastery is great for this character. Note that a 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost can replace Wanderer's Troupe or Gilded Dreams here.

+160 Elemental Mastery is great for this character. Note that a 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost can replace Wanderer's Troupe or Gilded Dreams here. 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe + 2-piece Deepwood Memories: +80 Elemental Mastery and +15% Dendro DMG is also excellent.

Here are the main artifact stats to consider getting for this character:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonothem: Dendro DMG%

Dendro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

Regarding secondary stats, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG are all valuable.

Best Alhaitham teams in Genshin Impact

An example team to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Many of his best teams involve Nahida, but that won't always be the case for some players. Here is a list of partners that Genshin Impact enthusiasts should consider building for Alhaitham:

Nahida + Yae Miko + Fischl

Baizhu + Yae Miko + Fischl

Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Kuki Shinobu + Beidou + Collei

Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan

Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Xingqiu

Nahida + Fischl + Yelan

Nahida + Fischl + Xingqiu

Nahida + Fischl + Zhongli

Nahida + Baizhu + Yae Miko

Travelers should know by now that Alhaitham usually excels in Spread, Hyberbloom, and other Dendro-based Elemental Reactions.

Poll : 0 votes