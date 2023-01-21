How to play Alhaitham in Genshin Impact: Builds, teams, and playstyle explained

Alhaitham is a solid character worth building in Genshin Impact. Anybody fortunate enough to own him should learn how to play the character and how to put him in a good team comp.

This guide aims to help simplify things for casual players who are curious to get better with Alhaitham. The topics covered include a combo for the character's playstyle, a build highlighting different swords and artifacts, as well as some team comps.

Most players will have different levels of progression regarding their characters and weapons, meaning that this Genshin Impact guide will be more general than hyper-specific.

Playstyle and combo for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

You can test him out in his Test Run since it has a good build on him (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is an example of a combo involving Alhaitham in Genshin Impact:

Elemental Burst Elemental Skill Normal Attacks Dash Cancel More Normal Attacks Charged Attacks More Normal Attacks

This is not the only example of a combo that players can do. However, it highlights a very important aspect of Alhaitham's kit and why you should generally start with his Elemental Burst → Elemental Skill → a mixup of Normal and Charged Attacks and cancels.

This combo helps generate the most damage for Alhaitham. Having said that, players need to build him properly to maximize his potential.

Alhaitham build in Genshin Impact

The Light of Foliar Incision is his best sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some weapons that players should consider using:

Light Of Foliar Incision

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Freedom-Sworn

Harbinger of Dawn

Iron Sting

Light of Foliar Incision is by far Alhaitham's best-in-slot sword. However, it's only available on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside his banner, meaning that F2P players may struggle to obtain it. In that case, there are other 5-star swords that work well, like Primordial Jade Cutter and Mistsplitter Reforged.

Travelers who cannot use any of those good 5-star weapons can opt for Harbinger of Dawn or Irong Sting. The former is a 3-star sword that's easy to R5, while the latter is a craftable 4-star option. Both weapons are good and can compete with their 5-star counterparts.

His test run uses a good 4-piece set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of some artifact sets worth considering for Alhaitham mains in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Gilded Dreams

4-piece Deepwood Memories

2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost

2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

The latter three examples all have the same effect: giving their user +160 Elemental Mastery. Gilded Dreams is the best option for Alhaitham if you have another character with a 4-piece Deepwood Memories.

The primary stats for the individual artifacts in this build are:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonotheum: Dendro DMG%

Dendro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% of CRIT DMG%

As for substats, players should focus on Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG.

Alhaitham team comps in Genshin Impact

An example of a team comp that focuses on the Burgeon Elemental Reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro characters are fortunate to be great in a wide variety of teams, thanks to their numerous Elemental Reactions. Here are some examples of teammates that can accompany Alhaitham in Genshin Impact:

Burgeon #1: Kokomi + Yelan + Thoma

Kokomi + Yelan + Thoma Burgeon #2: Barbara + Xingqiu + Bennett

Barbara + Xingqiu + Bennett Catalyze #1: Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli Catalyze #2: Yae Miko + Fischl + Yaoyao

Yae Miko + Fischl + Yaoyao Hyperbloom #1: Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu Hyperbloom #2: Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu Nilou Bloom: Nilou + Kokomi + Collei

There are several directions one can go when it comes to building a competent team in Genshin Impact, which will ultimately be based on your current resources.

