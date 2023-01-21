How to play Alhaitham in Genshin Impact: Builds, teams, and playstyle explained

Alhaitham is a solid character worth building in Genshin Impact. Anybody fortunate enough to own him should learn how to play the character and how to put him in a good team comp.
This guide aims to help simplify things for casual players who are curious to get better with Alhaitham. The topics covered include a combo for the character's playstyle, a build highlighting different swords and artifacts, as well as some team comps.
Most players will have different levels of progression regarding their characters and weapons, meaning that this Genshin Impact guide will be more general than hyper-specific.
Playstyle and combo for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact
The following is an example of a combo involving Alhaitham in Genshin Impact:
- Elemental Burst
- Elemental Skill
- Normal Attacks
- Dash Cancel
- More Normal Attacks
- Charged Attacks
- More Normal Attacks
This is not the only example of a combo that players can do. However, it highlights a very important aspect of Alhaitham's kit and why you should generally start with his Elemental Burst → Elemental Skill → a mixup of Normal and Charged Attacks and cancels.
This combo helps generate the most damage for Alhaitham. Having said that, players need to build him properly to maximize his potential.
Alhaitham build in Genshin Impact
Here are some weapons that players should consider using:
- Light Of Foliar Incision
- Primordial Jade Cutter
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- Haran Geppaku Futsu
- Freedom-Sworn
- Harbinger of Dawn
- Iron Sting
Light of Foliar Incision is by far Alhaitham's best-in-slot sword. However, it's only available on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside his banner, meaning that F2P players may struggle to obtain it. In that case, there are other 5-star swords that work well, like Primordial Jade Cutter and Mistsplitter Reforged.
Travelers who cannot use any of those good 5-star weapons can opt for Harbinger of Dawn or Irong Sting. The former is a 3-star sword that's easy to R5, while the latter is a craftable 4-star option. Both weapons are good and can compete with their 5-star counterparts.
Here is a list of some artifact sets worth considering for Alhaitham mains in Genshin Impact:
- 4-piece Gilded Dreams
- 4-piece Deepwood Memories
- 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost
- 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe
- 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe
The latter three examples all have the same effect: giving their user +160 Elemental Mastery. Gilded Dreams is the best option for Alhaitham if you have another character with a 4-piece Deepwood Memories.
The primary stats for the individual artifacts in this build are:
- Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery
- Goblet of Eonotheum: Dendro DMG%
- Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% of CRIT DMG%
As for substats, players should focus on Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG.
Alhaitham team comps in Genshin Impact
Dendro characters are fortunate to be great in a wide variety of teams, thanks to their numerous Elemental Reactions. Here are some examples of teammates that can accompany Alhaitham in Genshin Impact:
- Burgeon #1: Kokomi + Yelan + Thoma
- Burgeon #2: Barbara + Xingqiu + Bennett
- Catalyze #1: Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli
- Catalyze #2: Yae Miko + Fischl + Yaoyao
- Hyperbloom #1: Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu
- Hyperbloom #2: Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu
- Nilou Bloom: Nilou + Kokomi + Collei
There are several directions one can go when it comes to building a competent team in Genshin Impact, which will ultimately be based on your current resources.
