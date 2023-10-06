Neuvillette spin-to-win trick is overpowered for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Neuvillette has a spin-to-win trick in Genshin Impact that essentially allows his Charged Attack to hit all around him extremely quickly. This technique is a godsend in the Spiral Abyss when you're fighting multiple foes. Usually, players would focus on a single enemy with this character's Charged Attack since it shoots in a straight line.

However, there are a few ways to exploit this move so it hits everywhere around Neuvillette. Note that his Charged Attack can hit foes from a far distance, so being capable of hitting everything around him is tremendous. It should come across as no surprise that this unit has been popular for soloing the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.1, which is an honor not many characters can boast about.

Note: This trick is not recommended to view or do for people vulnerable to motion sickness since the camera moves a lot during this technique.

How to do Neuvillette's spin-to-win trick in Genshin Impact to clear the Spiral Abyss easily

The most popular way to perform this Neuvillette technique is on PC, although some workarounds have been found on other platforms. Here's what you need to make the process simple:

A mouse with high DPI: Many modern mice have a button that changes this sensitivity, either located on top or the side.

Many modern mice have a button that changes this sensitivity, either located on top or the side. Neuvillette: This technique primarily focuses on this character, so it only makes sense that you need to have him in your lineup.

Doing this exploit is quite simple:

Just start Neuvillette's Charged Attack in Genshin Impact. Increase your mouse DPI during this move. Spin the camera like crazy.

If done correctly, you should notice that this character's Charged Attack covered everything around him. Note that this move can hit multiple enemies several times within a single second, so there is no cooldown limiting you from trying this maneuver.

It can even be done on mobile devices

While this trick is far more accessible to do on PC, it is worth noting that Genshin Impact players on Android or iOS can also perform this technique. The above video shows how a Chinese player attached a fidget spinner to the back of their phone and span it around for a similar effect.

It's incredibly useful, but be careful about spinning your phone since one wrong move could accidentally harm it.

Why is the spin-to-win trick so good?

Neuvillette's Charged Attack is an extremely powerful move, even if a player uses it normally. The spin-to-win technique allows one to hit far more targets than would otherwise be intended. This is incredibly useful against multiple foes, as is the case in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

For example, in Genshin Impact 4.1's Spiral Abyss, players could fight the following enemies:

12-1-2 (Wave 1): Five Rockhound Rifthound Whelps + Five Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps + One Rockhound Rifthound + One Thundercraven Rifthound

Five Rockhound Rifthound Whelps + Five Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps + One Rockhound Rifthound + One Thundercraven Rifthound 12-1-2 (Wave 2): Three Pyro Abyss Mages

Three Pyro Abyss Mages 12-2-2 (Wave 1): One Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma + One Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma

You can easily hit them all within a mere second by spinning fast. That's just one iteration of the Spiral Abyss, as future updates to this content could have other mobs for players to go through, and Neuvillette should be more than capable of obliterating them if his spin-to-win technique doesn't get patched out.

Poll : Do you think miHoYo will patch this technique out in some way? Yes No 0 votes