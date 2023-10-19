Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss leaks: Total HP pool, blessings, enemies, and more

Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss is shaping up to be quite an interesting challenge for Travelers to overcome. The v3 beta datamines are already out. There is a good chance that much of it could be finalized when players finally get the opportunity to clear the enemies of this usually difficult content. Everything from the updated Floors 11 and 12 to its Blessings has been unveiled via the latest leaks.

Even more miscellaneous details, like the total HP pool, have been documented. This article will cover all the latest information Travelers should know about Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss leaks unveil more information about total HP

This is the total HP, according to the latest datamines (Image via yuhengcup.top)

According to the current Genshin Impact 4.2 datamines, the new Spiral Abyss Floor 12 will have a total HP of 16,192,819. That would put it in fifth place overall in terms of the highest HP for Floor 12 in the game's history. However, this is only true for the 4.2v3v version, which is heavily subject to change.

More data regarding potential DPS checks (Image via yuhengcup.top)

Interestingly, Genshin Impact 4.2's Floor 12-1 and 12-2 seem to have the highest DPS checks based on yuhengcup.top's data. Floor 12-1 needs players to deal 3,704,894 damage, and 12-2 requires 3,682,292 damage. That's the highest in the game so far.

That said, 12-3 breaks this trend, as players only have to inflict 3,333,513 damage there, which is low compared to 4.1's 3,979,256 DPS check. Now that they understand how beefy the new Spiral Abyss seems to be, it's worth looking at Blessings of the Abyssal Moon, which could help them out.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Blessings of the Abyssal Moon

Like with past Spiral Abyss updates, there will be three Blessings of the Abyssal Moon in the upcoming patch, along with a summary:

Waning - Tidal Moon: If a unit's HP is altered in any way up to 12 times, a shockwave will be created to do True DMG, which can only happen once every four seconds.

If a unit's HP is altered in any way up to 12 times, a shockwave will be created to do True DMG, which can only happen once every four seconds. Waxing - Uncanny Moon: If somebody off-field does Elemental DMG, they place an Uncanny Mark on a foe. When somebody else with the same Element damages that foe, it does a shockwave for True DMG. Uncanny marks can last for five seconds. The shockwave can happen once every two seconds. If another character becomes active, their associated Uncanny Marks are removed.

If somebody off-field does Elemental DMG, they place an Uncanny Mark on a foe. When somebody else with the same Element damages that foe, it does a shockwave for True DMG. Uncanny marks can last for five seconds. The shockwave can happen once every two seconds. If another character becomes active, their associated Uncanny Marks are removed. Waning - Soaring Moon: When a character switches in, they get a buff for +8% DMG, stacking up to three times. Each buff only happens once every 2.5 seconds. If you get three stacks, you automatically do a shockwave to deal True DMG to foes, which can transpire once every second.

Note that the amount of True DMG generated by the shockwave is based on the floor and chamber.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss enemies

This challenging foe will be on Floor 12, Chamber 3's second half (Image via HoYoverse)

Floors 9 and 10 are the same as in the last update regarding enemy lineups. As for new foes, here's what Travelers should know about Floor 11:

11-1-1: 4x Sternshield Crab + 4x Pyro Whopperflower + 2x Large Pyro Slime

4x Sternshield Crab + 4x Pyro Whopperflower + 2x Large Pyro Slime 11-1-2: 1x Ruin Scout + 2x Ruin Destroyer + 1x Ruin Grader

1x Ruin Scout + 2x Ruin Destroyer + 1x Ruin Grader 11-2-1: 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 1 Dendro Samachurl

2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 1 Dendro Samachurl 11-2-2: 1x Primal Construct: Repulsor + 1x Primal Construct: Reshaper + 1x Primal Construct: Prospector + 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter

1x Primal Construct: Repulsor + 1x Primal Construct: Reshaper + 1x Primal Construct: Prospector + 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter 11-3-1: 1x Rimesword Servant: Anna + 1x Gale-Lily Servant: Zivanka

1x Rimesword Servant: Anna + 1x Gale-Lily Servant: Zivanka 11-3-2: 2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

By comparison, here are the enemy lineups for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss as of Beta V3:

12-1-1: 2x Pyro Abyss Mage + 1x Dendro Samachurl + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound + 1x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus

2x Pyro Abyss Mage + 1x Dendro Samachurl + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound + 1x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus 12-1-2: 1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network 12-2-1: 2x Recon Log Mek + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek + 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek+ 1x Assault Specialist Mek + 1x Construction Specialist Mek + 2x Geological Survey Mek

2x Recon Log Mek + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek + 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek+ 1x Assault Specialist Mek + 1x Construction Specialist Mek + 2x Geological Survey Mek 12-2-2: 1x Jadeplume Terrorshroom

1x Jadeplume Terrorshroom 12-3-1: 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder + 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger BRacer + 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder + 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger BRacer + 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames 12-3-2: 1x Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia

That's it for the most important datamines from Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss's third beta version.