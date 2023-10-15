Genshin Impact character rerun schedule 2023: Every leaked banner and release version

Genshin Impact features a host of unique playable characters that can wield the seven in-game elements. While it is relatively easy to obtain a 4-star character, the ones boasting a 5-star rarity are rather hard to come by. Every limited 5-star unit in the title only appears on the gacha banners for 21 days, and once their banner ends, it takes a considerable amount of time before they receive a rerun again.

Considering fans often save Primogems and spend months waiting for their desired 5-stars, knowing the schedule of upcoming rerun characters beforehand can be a huge blessing.

Therefore, this article will cover all the leaked rerun characters set to appear in Genshin Impact in 2023. It will also mention their expected release dates or versions to assist in further planning on the players' part.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

All upcoming Genshin Impact reruns in 2023

Rerun banners in Genshin Impact give players a chance to obtain a previously released 5-star character. However, considering the sheer number of different playable characters in HoYoverse's RPG, it takes a long time for a unit to reappear.

Naturally, fans await the arrival of their favorites while saving enough Primogems to obtain them. Due to the nature of this system, players are highly curious about the upcoming rerun schedule.

As such, a list of reruns speculated for the year 2023 is given ahead.

Venti rerun in the second half of Version 4.1

Venti 4.1 rerun banner (Image via HoYoverse)

As confirmed by the official sources, Venti, the Anemo Archon, will be receiving a rerun during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. He will be featured alongside the new Cryo unit from Fontaine, Wriothesley.

The Phase 2 banner featuring Venti will arrive on October 17, 2023, and remain available till November 7, 2023.

The upcoming banner will mark Venti's fourth rerun after his initial release in version 1.0. His signature weapon, Elegy for the End, will also appear on the weapons banner during this period.

Venti will be accompanied by Chongyun, Thoma, and Dori as rate-up 4-star options.

Genshin Impact 4.2 reruns

The version 4.2 leaks have indicated that three popular characters may receive a rerun during the forthcoming update. Baizhu, Cyno, and Kamisato Ayato are expected to get a rerun banner in patch 4.2, according to the information provided by HxG Diluc. They have also leaked the banner phases alongside the rate-up 4-star units.

The banners for the first half of version 4.2 will feature Baizhu's first rerun and the Hydro Archon, Furina, from November 8, 2023, to November 29, 2023. It will include Charlotte, Beidou, and Collei as 4-star rate-ups.

The second half, from November 29, 2023, to December 20, 2023, will include Cyno and Kamisato Ayato's second reruns. The 4-star expected to appear on these banners will be Kuki Shinobu, Kirara, and Xiangling.

Genshin Impact 4.3 reruns

Although it has not been confirmed by reliable leakers as of this writing, rumors suggest that Genshin Impact's version 4.3 may see the rerun banners for the following 5-star characters:

Albedo

Arataki Itto

Raiden Shogun

Considering it has been quite some time since either of these mentioned characters was made available, the information seems plausible. However, it is important to note that version 4.3 is quite some time away, and this information is subject to change.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.