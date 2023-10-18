A new sample size of 105,273 players' data for the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss is out. Thus, we look at the most picked teams for Floor 12. Generally speaking, these lineups should be the most consistent options available to the player since they've been as widely used as they have been for this dataset.

This article focuses on the Usage Rate for the most picked teams in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss (Phase 2). Such a stat is relevant for showing how popular a lineup can currently be for the most challenging content in the game.

The most popular teams for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss's second phase

In the second slide of the above embed is a full list of the top 20 most popular teams based on Usage Rate in Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss. Here is a summary:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 45.3% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 29.9% Neuvillette (solo): 19.2% Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 18.7% Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 18.6% Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Baizhu: 18.4% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 17.9% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 14.1% Lyney + Kazuha + Zhongli + Bennett: 11.2% Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Zhongli: 10.8% Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan: 10% Nilou + Yelan + Nahida + Baizhu: 8.7% Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 7.5% Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 6.4% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler: 6.1% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Baizhu: 6% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Kokomi + Zhongli: 4.5% Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 4.1% Neuvillette + Kazuha + Yelan + Baizhu: 4% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Nahida + Baizhu: 4%

The elephant in the room here is how a solo Neuvillette was so popular that he became the third-best team on his own for the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss. His spin-to-win trick is amazing for clearing out multiple enemies on his own. That, coupled with his excellent kit that even includes solid self-sustain, makes him a fantastic unit.

Other than that, it's also worth noting that Neuvillette had the highest usage rate for a single character overall on Floor 12.

Usage rate based on each half of Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Here is how often each of the best teams was used in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss (Phase 2), with the first number representing the first half and the second figure for the second half:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 93 : 7 Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 96 : 4 Neuvillette (solo): 0 : 100 Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 98 : 2 Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 37 : 63 Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Baizhu: 2 : 98 Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 76 : 24 Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 99 : 1 Lyney + Kazuha + Zhongli + Bennett: 97 : 3 Neuvillette + Tartaglia + Kazuha + Zhongli: 7 : 93 Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan: 90 : 10 Nilou + Yelan + Nahida + Baizhu: 64 : 36 Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 50 : 50 Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 96 : 4 Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler: 32 : 68 Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Baizhu: 42 : 58 Neuvillette + Kazuha + Kokomi + Zhongli: 5 : 95 Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 21 :79 Neuvillette + Kazuha + Yelan + Baizhu: 2 : 98 Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Nahida + Baizhu: 94 : 6

It is interesting to see solo Neuvillette being used entirely for the second half of Floor 12. On a related note, it's nice that Yelan, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kui Shinobu have a 50% Usage Rate for both halves of the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss.

