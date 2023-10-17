Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss usage rate (Phase 2): Most picked characters

In Genshin Impact, characters with the highest usage in Spiral Abyss usually change with every new Abyss lineup. Players are required to make their selections based on the elements and nature of the enemies they will encounter ahead, thus influencing each unit's usage statistics. Generally, Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is regarded as the game's toughest content, and directly influences the popularity and meta-relevance of the available roster.

While Spiral Abyss can be cleared using a team of any four well-built characters, completing it in record times with maximum stars is not an easy feat. The current Floor 12 of the 4.1 Spiral Abyss features some of the strongest enemies in Genshin Impact, and certain characters like Neuillette and Nahida are popular picks for defeating them.

Neuvillette and Nahida are among the most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss

The usage statistics for Genshin Impact's 4.1 Spiral Abyss reveal that Neuvillette, Nahida, and Kazuha are top picks amongst the player base for clearing Floor 12. Curated from a sample size of 105,273 players, the infographic shows Neuvillette's massive impact in the meta.

Owing to their excellent support capabilities, it comes as no surprise that Nahida and Kazuha are at the top in usage statistics with a pick rate of 78.2% and 75.9%, respectively. Nahida is capable of applying Dendro off-field to trigger reactions, whereas Kaedehara Kazuha is an extremely good Anemo support unit who provides crowd control and elemental damage buffs.

Meanwhile, Neuvillette and Alhaitham have also emerged as the fan-favorite DPS characters for this Abyss cycle. As a strong Hydro DPS who is capable of recovering HP, the newly released Neuvillette has been picked by a whopping 83.8% of the player base from the sample size. What's even more impressive is that a lot of gamers used him to go solo against the Floor 12's mighty enemies.

When it comes to the best-performing teams of the 4.1 Spiral Abyss, Dendro-based teams have certainly snagged the top spots. Alhaitham's Hyperbloom team, which includes Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu, has been the most popular pick overall.

Here are the most used line-ups of the 4.1 Spiral Abyss:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Kamisato Ayaka + Kazuha + Sangonomiya Kokomi + Shenhe

Neuvillette (Solo)

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

