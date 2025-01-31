5 new quality of life features in Genshin Impact 5.4

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is less than two weeks away from release and will bring about many good quality of life (QoL) features. This includes efficient characters and weapon level-up calculators, a new interior location, Story Quest optimizations, a Serenitea Pot update, and a character filter on PC. These changes will significantly improve the gameplay experience and make it easier to navigate and farm materials.

This article will briefly discuss five new QoL features that Travelers can look forward to in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, which will go live on February 12, 2025.

All 5 new QoL features and changes in Genshin Impact 5.4

1) Character Training Guide Updated and timely collection progress reminder

Training Guide optimized again (Image via HoYoverse)

The character Training Guide will be updated again in version 5.4. Travelers can use this feature to set up level-up plans for each character. The system will then display all the materials needed to achieve the target and where to obtain them, such as locations of a local specialty item needed for ascension.

The system will remind Travelers about the required materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The system will also remind players of the required materials to level up the characters by displaying them on the key interfaces in the game, such as Battle Pass rewards, domain entrances, domain completing screens, bosses, and Adventurer's Handbook. Moreover, clicking on a certain material will display their collection progress and the amount required to reach the target.

2) Crafting Bench teleportation

Travelers can directly teleport to the Crafting Bench (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.4, if players can craft a certain item, they can check its total craftable amount and click on it. This will display the Crafting Bench on the map of the Traveler's current region and they can click on it to teleport.

3) Character list and filter update

Fileting characters made easier for PC users (Image via HoYoverse)

The Character List on PC will be updated in Genshin Impact 5.4. Starting from the new version, the list will show Elemental Icons under the character icons and Travelers can use it to filter the characters based on their Elements.

Filter option when leveling up talents (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to the Character List optimization, a new filter option will be added, which will allow players to remain within the talent level-up interface instead of exiting to the attributes page when they switch to a different character. This will let Travelers level up the talents of multiple characters faster.

4) Weapon Interface optimization

Weapon sub-stat filter (Image via HoYoverse)

A new filter option will be added to the weapon interface, which will make finding the right weapons for the character easier. Travelers can use this function to filter the weapons based on their secondary attributes, such as DEF%, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG. Furthermore, the filter option will display the best weapon sub-stats suited for the said character.

Auto Add option in the weapon enhancement screen (Image via HoYoverse)

An Auto Add option will also be added to the weapon enhancement screen when refining the weapon, making it faster and easier to level up the weapons.

5) Serenitea Pot optimization

Multiple optimizations in the Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can also look forward to interesting optimizations in the Serenitea Pot in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. Players will be able to contact Tubby directly using the Teapot icon from anywhere in the teapot, even when inside the buildings. The new feature will allow Travelers to craft furnishings, switch the Realm Layout, and access the Realm Depot without having to teleport to Tubby again and again.

This will make the operations in the Serenitea Pot much easier and faster.

