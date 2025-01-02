Genshin Impact has officially revealed the details about Mizuki’s signature weapon. It will be called "Sunny Morning Sleep-In," and will be released as a 5-star Catalyst. HoYoverse has already showcased the weapon's design, stats, and abilities, giving players a glimpse of what to expect from it.

This article covers all the necessary details about Mizuki's signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mizuki signature weapon overview

HoYoverse has now officially shared details about Mizuki's signature weapon, Sunny Morning Sleep-In, which is a 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact. The weapon will become available on the Epitome Invocation banner alongside Mizuki's banner in version 5.4.

Here is a quick overview of the weapon's stats and passive effect at level 90:

Base ATK: 542

542 Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery 265

Elemental Mastery 265 Passive Effect at Refinement Rank 1/2/3/4/5: Elemental Mastery increases by 120/50/180/210/240 for 6s after triggering Swirl. Elemental Mastery increases by 96/120/144/168/192 for 9s after the wielder's Elemental Skill hits an opponent. Elemental Mastery increases by 32/40/48/56/64 for 30s after the wielder's Elemental Burst hits an opponent.

Based on the stats, Mizuki’s signature weapon boasts a low Base ATK but compensates with an impressive boost to Elemental Mastery.

Both its substat and passive effect contribute to this, providing the equipping character with a substantial Elemental Mastery increase. Even at Refinement Rank 1, the weapon reportedly enhances the character's Elemental Mastery by a whopping 512.

According to information, Mizuki’s kit positions her as a healer and Swirl driver, with her healing and damage primarily scaling off Elemental Mastery. Based on this, her signature weapon will significantly enhance both her healing capabilities and damage output.

Mizuki signature weapon upgrade materials

Sunny Morning Sleep-In's ascension weapons have also been disclosed by HoYoverse. These are the materials you will require to fully upgrade Mizuki's signature weapon to max level:

Narukami's Wisdom x 5

Narukami's Joy x 14

Narukami's Affection x 14

Narukami's Valor x 6

Ignited Stone x 23

Ignited Seed of Life x 27

Ignited Seeing Eye x 41

Spectral Husk x 15

Spectral Heart x 23

Spectral Nucleus x 27

