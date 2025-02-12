Genshin Impact increases the maximum single-instance damage to 20 million

With the release of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, HoYoverse has revealed various new additions and improvements for the game. These include quality-of-life features and gameplay optimizations. One such tweak is the increase in the maximum single-instance damage cap from 9,999,999 to 20 million.

This article discusses this change in detail and talks about the potential effects it could have.

What Genshin Impact's maximum single-instance damage increase could mean

Before Genshin Impact 5.4, the maximum damage a player could inflict in a single instance was capped at 9,999,999.

Players were often able to reach this limit during certain battles, like the Natlan Local Legend, by utilizing powerful elemental reactions like Vaporize or Melt. Characters like Mualani and Mavuika were known for achieving this damage threshold when supported by their best-in-slot builds and team compositions.

The increase to a 20,000,000 damage cap provides players with the opportunity to explore new strategies and maximize the potential of their characters. This change may also lead to certain enemy adjustments, potentially resulting in bosses with increased maximum HP to maintain balance.

More features introduced in Genshin Impact 5.4

Version 5.4 brings several new features and optimizations. These include:

Story Quest Optimization : Story Quests can now be accepted directly from the Quest Menu without requiring Story Keys, making the process much easier for players.

: Story Quests can now be accepted directly from the Quest Menu without requiring Story Keys, making the process much easier for players. Training Guide Enhancements : A "Level-Up Plans" feature has now been added to the game, allowing players to set level-up goals for characters, weapons, and talents. The system calculates the required materials and highlights any shortages, aiding in efficient resource management.

: A "Level-Up Plans" feature has now been added to the game, allowing players to set level-up goals for characters, weapons, and talents. The system calculates the required materials and highlights any shortages, aiding in efficient resource management. Genius Invokation TCG Updates : New character and action cards have been added to the title, including Arlecchino and Kinich, along with corresponding challenges. The "Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems" theme introduces customizable stage parameters.

: New character and action cards have been added to the title, including Arlecchino and Kinich, along with corresponding challenges. The "Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems" theme introduces customizable stage parameters. Spiral Abyss Adjustments : The monster lineup on Floors 11 and 12 has been updated, and new Ley Line Disorders have been introduced to provide varied combat experiences.

: The monster lineup on Floors 11 and 12 has been updated, and new Ley Line Disorders have been introduced to provide varied combat experiences. Improved Spiral Abyss and Theater Lobby Navigation: Selecting "Spiral Abyss" or "Theater Lobby" from the top-right corner of the map will now automatically move the view to the corresponding location and select the relevant option.

These additions and changes aim to enhance gameplay by introducing new content and improving existing systems.

