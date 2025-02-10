Genshin Impact 5.4 Phase 1 events schedule

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is set to go live on February 12, 2025. It brings a ton of exciting events and activities for players to enjoy and immerse themselves in. Phase 1 of this update is packed with various events, offering unique rewards and experiences.

Let us go over the schedule and provide a brief overview of all the events in Phase 1 of Genshin Impact 5.4.

All events in Phase 1 of Genshin Impact 5.4

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Schedule: February 14, 2025 - March 3, 2025

Eligibility Criteria: Players must be at least at Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan.'

The Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival is the main event of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. It is a new Inazuma-themed Festival event that features dream-themed minigames.

During the event, players can participate in these activities to earn various rewards, including the event-exclusive 4-star polearm, Tamayuratei no Ohanashi, its refinements, Primogems, Crown of Insight, and much more.

Realm of Tempered Valor

Realm of Tempered Valor event in Genshin Impact 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Schedule: February 24, 2025 - March 10, 2025

Eligibility Criteria: Players must be at least at Adventure Rank 20 or above and complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom.'

Realm of Tempered Valor is a tower-based combat event, where players must defeat various enemies across its 25 combat floors to complete the challenge and clear them within 30 seconds to move on. The event will feature various rewards, including Primogems, Sanctifying Unction, etc.

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event in Genshin Impact 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Schedule: February 12, 2025 - March 25, 2025

Eligibility Criteria: Players must be at Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete the Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act 3 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom.'

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter is an exploration event where players can visit their companions in different regions and listen to their stories. Completing these interactions will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and other valuable resources.

Genius Invocation TCG

Genius Invocation TCG in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Schedule: February 21, 2025 - March 17, 2025

Eligibility Criteria: Players must be at Adventure Rank 32 or above, and complete the Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act 3 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom' and the World Quest 'Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards.'

During this event, players can participate in TCG duels under various special rules of the Heated Battle Mode by visiting The Cat's Tail. Some of these special rules include random drawing of characters to form lineups, the introduction of ATK stats on Character Cards, the ability to play Event or Equipment Cards before battles, and adjustments to the effects of certain Elemental reactions and cards.

