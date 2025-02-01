Genshin Impact Traveler bug gives the main character an insane damage boost

A recent Traveler bug in Genshin Impact has made it so that the Hydro variation of the main character can deal a massive amount of damage and even one-shot some of the toughest enemies in the game. This was made possible because of how the Hydro Traveler's Elemental Burst reacts with Xiao Lanterns when a significant number of them are deployed on the field.

This article will cover the Hydro Traveler bug in detail and discuss how you can deal insane damage using the main character and some Xiao Lanterns in Genshin Impact.

Hydro Traveler bug in Genshin Impact explained

As mentioned above, the bug in question involves the Hydro Traveler's Elemental Burst and the Xiao Lanterns from the Lantern Rite Festival. When a large number of Xiao Lanterns are released, they interact with the Hydro Traveler's Elemental Burst in an unintended but interesting way, resulting in massive amounts of damage.

This bug was made possible by the fact that whenever the Hydro MC's Elemental Burst interacts with an object, it deals an additional instance of AoE Hydro damage. Considering that, if you release 100 Xiao Lanterns on the battlefield, the Hydro Traveler's Burst will trigger every time it comes into contact with a lantern, potentially dealing millions of damage.

Genshin Impact players dhcwsp and MMOJACKX57 made this bug popular on Reddit and YouTube, respectively. In their videos, they can be seen using support units like Xilonen, Kazuha, Bennett, and Citlali to buff their Hydro Traveler, before releasing at least a hundred Xiao Lanterns and then ulting with the MC to deal a massive amount of damage.

In one instance, MMOJACKX57 can be seen one-shotting a Fontaine Local Legend with at least 19 million HP. Theoretically, following this theory, if you release 1,000 Xiao Lanterns, then the Hydro Traveler can potentially deal one billion in damage.

However, as interesting as it sounds, it may not be easy considering how the game starts to lag when there are too many Xiao Lanterns on the field.

While this bug provides a substantial damage boost to the otherwise neglected Hydro Traveler, it is important to note that it is an unintended mechanic and will likely be patched by the developers. Players should enjoy this unique experience while it lasts since it offers a rare opportunity to see the Hydro Traveler shine in a way that is not typically possible.

