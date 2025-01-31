Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing speculation

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is speculated to go live on March 26, 2025, following the conclusion of version 5.4. The patch is expected to introduce brand-new characters along with their signature weapons. To build anticipation among fans, HoYoverse will tease the upcoming playable characters for v5.5 via drip marketing ahead of its release.

Considering many are looking forward to it, this article will speculate the release date and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing campaign.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations. Thus, the details are subject to change and readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing character and expected date

HoYoverse usually releases the drip marketing for new units two days prior to a patch release. Considering that version 5.4 is scheduled to go live on February 12, 2025, it is likely the Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing campaign may occur on February 10, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8).

Here is a countdown reflecting the expected remaining time until drip marketing:

Moreover, below is a list of timings for all major regions for convenience:

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 10, 2025, 3:30 PM

: February 10, 2025, 3:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) : February 10, 2025, 6 PM

: February 10, 2025, 6 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST) : February 10, 2025, 6 PM

: February 10, 2025, 6 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 10, 2025, 7 PM

: February 10, 2025, 7 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 10, 2025, 7 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 10, 2025, 10 AM

: February 10, 2025, 10 AM Central European Time (CET) : February 10, 2025, 11 AM

: February 10, 2025, 11 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 10, 2025, 12 PM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PST) : February 10, 2025, 2 AM

: February 10, 2025, 2 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MST) : February 10, 2025, 3 AM

: February 10, 2025, 3 AM Central Daylight Time (CST) : February 10, 2025, 4 AM

: February 10, 2025, 4 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EST): February 10, 2025, 5 AM

However, fans should note that drip marketing for version 5.5 may be delayed at the developer's discretion. Most recently, the campaign for v5.3 and v5.4 were postponed to a later date.

New character in version 5.5

Expand Tweet

While there is no official information about the upcoming characters yet, it is expected that Varesa from the Collective of Plenty may join the game's roster in the 5.5 update.

Notable leaker FullStopChan has previously suggested that Mizuki and Varesa may debut in future patches. With the former set to be released in the 5.4 update, it is likely the latter will be introduced in version 5.5.

