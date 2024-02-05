Genshin Impact lantern Rite Festive Fever guide: How to earn, use and free 4-star character redemption

Lantern Rite "Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze" has returned to the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The annual Liyue event will be using Kite-theme to celebrate the Chinese New Year in-game. Like previous Lantern Rites, you can participate in various mini-games and complete event challenges to accumulate Festive Fever. Increasing this metric can unlock more mini-games and event challenges and even offer more exciting rewards.

In Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite, you can accumulate enough Festive Fever to obtain new skin outfits and a free 4-star character. Here's a comprehensive guide about Festive Fevers, how to collect them, and many more.

Genshin Impact 4.4: How to get more Festive Fever in Lantern Rite

Event menu preview (Image via HoYoverse)

First and foremost, players must complete Lantern Rite's Act 1: The Orioles Bask in Spring, The Heavens Present Auspices. Doing so will unlock the event menu and allow players to participate in new mini-games. Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite has introduced three new game modes:

Paper Shadow A-Forging Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices Iridescent Cloud-Striding

Follow the quest navigation to find the respective NPCs and interact with them to participate in these game modes.

Paper Shadow A-Forging event page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete all the event challenges and stages as they become available to earn Festive Fever. You can accumulate a total of 1200 Festive Fever, allowing players to unlock other exciting rewards in the Lantern Rite event.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite rewards

Lantern Rite 2024 reward page (Image via HoYoverse)

If you keep completing Lantern Rite event challenges, you will eventually accumulate enough Festive Fever to redeem rewards from the event page. By collecting all 1200 Festive Fever, you can obtain the following:

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wits

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Primogems

Serenitea Pot Furnishings

Talent Level-up materials

The rewards can be redeemed for every 200 Festive Fever you accumulate from the Lantern Rite events.

In-game preview of Xingqiu's free skin outfit (Image via HoYoverse)

Accumulating 600 or above will unlock Xingqiu's new outfit, Bamboo Rain. Claim this skin outfit for free from the event reward page before Lantern Rite ends. After the event, Bamboo Rain skin will be permanently available in the character outfit shop, where players can spend Genesis Crystal to purchase it.

Collect 800 Festive Fever to collect free 4-star character

Friends at the Doorstep in-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can invite a 4-star Liyue character to their party for free. You will need to accumulate 800 Festive Fever to use the Friends at the Doorstep event page. Genshin Impact 4.4 will also include the brand new 4-star Pyro character, Gaming, in the list.

