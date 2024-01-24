Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin: Official preview, release date, rarity and descriptions

Genshin Impact 4.4 will soon arrive with new skin outfits for Xingqiu and many others. In a recent official announcement, developers have released a preview of Xingqiu's new 4-star skin outfit called "Bamboo Rain." It also provides a more concrete description of the outfit and how players can obtain it during the upcoming Lantern Rite event.

Players can obtain it for free by participating in this annual event. Those who missed this event can purchase the skin from the character outfit shop with Genesis Crystals. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin.

Official preview of Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin in 4.4 update and more

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin outfit "Bamboo Rain" has been officially showcased in a recent post. This is the first 4-star character outfit to be released in 2024 and can be obtained during the version 4.4 Lantern Rite event. The X post above provides an official preview of the new skin outfit and additional information. The outfit description states the following:

"The hero's valor ripples through his robes, his garments steeped in the spirit of the bamboo groves."

The Feiyun Commerce Guild of Liyue Harbor has prepared the new outfit as formal wear for Xingqiu.

Xingqiu skin "Bamboo Rain" official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

It has refined bamboo prints with the most flattering cut, giving the outfit an elegant look. But for Xingqiu, his favorite aspect of the outfit is the inner pockets where he can stuff thinner novels to read. This matches well with his idle animation, where he takes out novels from his outfit. The official posts also have a dialogue asking whether the Fontainian fashion suits him, implying that the outfit has been inspired by Fontaine.

Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin outfit release date, rarity, and more

The official outfit teaser has revealed some in-game footage with the new skin outfit. In the teaser, Xingqiu doesn't have any new special effects when using his abilities. Hence, we can conclude that Xingqiu's new skin is of 4-star rarity, similar to every other existing outfit (excluding Diluc) in the game.

From the official posts, it has been confirmed that the Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin outfit "Bamboo Rain" will be released during the Lantern Rite event. Liyue's annual event is expected to drop right after the new version 4.4 update scheduled for January 31, 2024.

Participate in the Lantern Rite event to get this outfit for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Participate in the new game modes released by the annual event to collect enough event currency to claim the outfit for free. After the event, you can purchase the outfit from the character outfit shop by spending 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Poll : Do you like Xingqiu's new "Bamboo Rain" skin outfit? Yes No 0 votes