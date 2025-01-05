Genshin Impact 5.4 free weapon: Tamayuratei no Ohanashi stats, ascension materials, and best wielders

In the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 patch, the developer will add a new free weapon to the game. It has been revealed to be a Polearm of 4-star rarity and will be given away as an event reward. While there's still some time left for the Genshin Impact 5.4 patch to go live, many must be curious about the stats and effects of the new weapon.

Read on to learn more details regarding the new Tamayuratei no Ohanashi Polearm, including its stats and ascension materials, as well as the best characters to equip it on.

Free 4-star event weapon Tamayuratei no Ohanashi coming to Genshin Impact 5.4

HoYoverse has now officially confirmed that players may get their hands on a new 4-star Polearm in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. According to the above post, the Polearm is named Tamayuratei no Ohanashi and might be obtainable via an event. This means that the weapon will be free, and all players will be able to get it as long as they participate in the event.

Previously, leaker Genshin_Intel had disclosed information regarding an Inazuma event in Genshin Impact 5.4. This could mean the Tamayuratei no Ohanashi Polearm might be given away as part of the Inazuma event rewards.

Tamayuratei no Ohanashi main stats and effects, according to leaks

The Tamayuratei no Ohanashi Polearm will have the following stats and effects:

Base ATK: 565

565 Secondary stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

30.6% Energy Recharge Passive effect at Refinement Rank 1/2/3/4/5: Increase ATK by 20% and Movement SPD by 10% for 10s when using an Elemental Skill.

The Base ATK of the Polearm is pretty high, and its secondary Energy Recharge stat is also extremely useful. The Passive effect of the weapon can also be perfectly utilized by DPS/sub-DPS Polearm users.

Tamayuratei no Ohanashi ascension materials

Possible ascension materials for Tamayuratei no Ohanashi (Image via HoYoverse)

The following will be the required ascension materials for the Tamayuratei no Ohanashi 4-star Polearm:

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x3

Mask of the Tiger's Bite x9

Mask of the One-Horned x9

Mask of the Kijin x4

Refractive Bud x15

Bewildering Broadleaf x18

Illusory Leafcoil x27

Old Handguard x10

Kageuchi Handguard x15

Famed Handguard x18

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, Mask of the Tiger's Bite, and Mask of the One-Horned can be farmed from the Inazuma weapon domain Court of Flowing Sand on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Refractive Bud, Bewildering Broadleaf, and Illusory Leafcoil are enemy drops from Tenebrous Mimiflora enemies who can be found in the Ochkanatlan region of Natlan. Old Handguards, Kageuchi Handguards, and Famed Handguards are enemy drops from Nobushi and Kairagi, who can be found all over the Inazuma map.

Best characters to equip Tamayuratei no Ohanashi on

Characters like Xiangling and Shenhe can use this weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Tamayuratei no Ohanashi helps with both Energy Recharge requirements as well as Attack and SPD buffs, any Polearm user who is an on-field DPS/sub-DPS can use this weapon.

Here are some characters who will be suited for the Tamayuratei no Ohanashi:

Xiangling

Shenhe

Emilie

Xiao

Raiden Shogun

Rosaria

