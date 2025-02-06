Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss as per leaks

The enemy lineup for Genshin Impact's 5.4 Spiral Abyss has been leaked by renowned leaker HomDGCat, and it features an array of powerful monsters from the franchise. Players will have to defeat them all within the given time limit on each floor to obtain the coveted 36-star clear and the associated Primogems reward.

To improve your chances of overcoming the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, this article lists the best teams to use for Floors 9 to 12, based on the information from leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Best teams for all floors of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

Floor 9

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

You will face off against groups of Saurians and Ruin machines on Floor 9 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, as revealed by HomDGCat. Moreover, you will receive a 50% more Pyro DMG Bonus here, incentivizing you to use Pyro damage dealers.

You can easily clear Floor 9 using the following teams:

First half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, and Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett

Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Furina

Second half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, and Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett

Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Furina

Floor 10

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

In version 5.4 iteration of the Abyss, you must fight groups of Tribal Hunters in the first halves and defeat Eremites and Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seekers in the second halves. As for the buffs, characters in the Nightsoul Blessing state will deal 50% more damage here.

Below are some team compositions that can help you on Floor 10:

First half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xilonen

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Kinich, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Thoma

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Second half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xilonen

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Kinich, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Thoma

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Floor 11

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11 holds some exciting enemies that can trigger elemental reactions. As such, the buff here offers 200 Elemental Mastery to all characters.

In the first halves of the challenge, you must beat Slimes, Hilichurls, Shrooms, and Fontemer Aberrants. In the second halves, you will come across various Mekas, Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seekers, Fatui Polychrome Tri-Stars, Thunderhelm Lawachurls, and Consecrated beasts.

The following teams are recommended for Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Furina, and Bennett

Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Furina

Second half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xilonen

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Alhaitham, Xinqiu, Nahida, and Kuki Shinobu

Floor 12

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss will be a tough ordeal with an assortment of Eremites, Hilichurls, Mitachurls, and Ruin Drakes in the first half chambers. The second half chambers would put you to the test against Ruin machines, an Experimental Field Generator, and the Solitary Suanni.

During the first half, the Swirl DMG of active character would be buffed by 600%. As for the second one, the Charged Attacks of Cryo units will be increased by 75%.

The below team compositions will help you in overcoming Floor 12 of v5.4:

First half

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Chasca, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Chasca, Mavuika, Xilonen, and Furina

Xiao, Faruzan, Furina, and Bennett

Xiao, Xianyun, Furina, and Bennett

Second Half

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Charlotte, Xilonen, and Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Nevuillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu

Lyney, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

