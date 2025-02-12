Genshin Impact 5.4 patch notes

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is finally live featuring new content and in-game optimizations that Travelers can look forward to. This includes a new 5-star character, weapons, events, character story, Genius Invokation TCG, Spiral Abyss updates, and other optimizations, such as Training Guide and Enhancement Systems.

This article will cover everything new in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update.

New character

Yumemizuki Mizuki (Image via HoYoverse)

There's only one new character in Genshin Impact 5.4 named Yumemizuki Mizuki. She is an Anemo character from Inazuma who uses a Catalyst.

New weapons

New weapon in version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 5.4 has released a new 5-star weapon called Sunny Morning Sleep-In. It is also Mizuki's signature weapon and will be available on the weapon banner during the first half. Additionally, a new 4-star Polearm called Tamayuratei no Ohanashi can be obtained from the Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event.

Banners

The banners in Genshin Impact 5.4 are as follows:

Phase I (February 12, 2025)

Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Sayu (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Gorou (4-star Geo)

Phase II (March 4, 2025)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

Listed below are all the weapons that will be available in Genshin Impact 5.4 weapon banners:

Phase I (Feb 12, 2025)

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Akuoumaru (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mouun's Moon (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) The Flute (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Phase II (March 4, 2025)

Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

New Story Quest and optimization

Mizuki's Story Quest, Tapirus Somniator Chapter: Act I, "Dream Eater's Melancholia," will be permanently available after the version 5.4 update. Travelers can unlock it after completing Raiden Shogun's second story quest.

Starting from Genshin Impact 5.4, Story Quests can be accepted directly from the Quest Menu and they no longer require "Story Keys" to unlock (Hangout Events still require "Story Keys" to unlock).

New recipe and dishes

There's one new recipe called Inazuma Shimura's: Bathhouse Manjuu in Genshin Impact 5.4. Furthermore, players can cook a new specialty dish called Dreams of Healing using Mizuki.

New namecards

Genshin Impact 5.4 features the following new namecards:

"Yumemizuki Mizuki: Nightmare Devourer": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Yumemizuki Mizuki

"Celebration: Scorch": Obtained from the "Realm of Tempered Valor" event

"Travel Notes: Reverie": Reward obtained via the BP system

Genius Invokation TCG update

Gameplay

Here are the new gameplay updates in Genshin Impact 5.4 Genius Invokation TCG:

New Character and Talent Cards: Arlecchino, Kinich, and their corresponding Talent cards.

Corresponding invitation duel and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

New Action Cards: "Flower-Feather Clan," "Little Tepetlisaur - Treasure Hunter at Large," and "Hot Spring O'Clock."

The Forge Realm's Temper is also now available and the new theme is "The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems":

During The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems, you can select the parameters for each stage. Parameters that may be set include: stage difficulty, enemy health, and the round limit for the match.

2. After completing the challenge, points will be obtained based on the difficulty completed for each parameter. The best score obtained for each stage will be recorded, and will allow you to claim rewards that correspond to certain scores.

Other updates

Adds a button to the "Edit Deck" screen to change the deck's appearance.

The "Deck Design Settings" screen now allows you to set the appearance for individual decks, and also apply batch settings to all decks.

The "Deck List" screen now shows the selected appearance for each deck, and you can change the decks' order by holding and dragging.

When you select either your own or the opponent's Hand, the interface will display the number of cards in Hand.

The opponent's "Forbidden Knowledge" card in their Hand will have a special effect on its Card Back.

Cards that are invalid due to other card effects will now have an effect marker when in the Hand.

The Event Card "Bolstering Bubblebalm" generated by the Character Card "Sigewinne" will trigger special effects when activated.

Imaginarium Theater

The first season of "Imaginarium Theater" in Genshin Impact 5.4 will be available on March 1, 2025.

Required Elemental Types: Hydro, Electro, and Cryo

Opening Characters: Kamisato Ayato, Barbara, Raiden Shogun, Ororon, Eula, and Layla

When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.

Special Guest Stars: Yumemizuki Mizuki, Navia, Xinyan, and Thoma

After the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Barbara, Baizhu, Chiori, and Sethos will each gain a new "Thespian Trick" that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.

Spiral Abyss

The first phase of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.4 will be updated on February 16:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to: All party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 200.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to: First Half - Swirl DMG dealt by the active character increased by 600%, Second Half - Characters' Charged Attack Cryo DMG increased by 75%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Stirring Moon - When a character receives healing, a shockwave will be unleashed at the character's position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

The second phase of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.4 will be updated on March 16:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to: All characters in the party gain a 75% Electro DMG Bonus.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to: First Half - Characters' Elemental Skill Hydro DMG increased by 75%, Second Half - Characters' Plunging Attack DMG increased by 75%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Plunging Moon - When a character's Plunging Attacks hit opponents, a shockwave will be unleashed at the character's position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

Adjustments and optimizations

Quests

After the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, Story Quests will no longer require "Story Keys" to unlock (Hangout Events will still require "Story Keys" to unlock).

Removes the secondary confirmation pop-up window for the "Quick Start" function for Archon Quests.

After the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, the NPC "Cipac" in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame will sell the quest items "Saurus Crackers." Travelers who have completed Archon Quest Chapter V: Act V "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection" but missed the related quest items can purchase them from Cipac.

Enemies

Adjusts the game's camera angle when challenging the opponent "Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device" to help Travelers better target the enemy and assess arena conditions.

Map

After the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, when clicking "Spiral Abyss" or "Theater Lobby" in the top right corner of the map, the map will not only move to the corresponding location, but also automatically select "Spiral Abyss" or "Theater Lobby."

Adds quest hints for Archon Quests, Tribal Chronicles, and Story Quests to the top left corner of the map. Clicking these hints allows you to view the quest details or accept the relevant quests (only one indicator will be shown when multiple quests are available).

Combines certain reward hints in the top left corner of the "Map" interface (such as Reputation reward hints from different regions will be merged into one).

After the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, tracked Custom Marker will no longer disappear when zooming in or out on the map.

Training Guide

Adds the "Level-Up Plans" feature to the "Training Guide" interface. You can set a character as the one you wish to level up, and set level-up goals for their Character Level, Weapon Level, and Character Talent Level. After setting these goals, the system will automatically calculate the amount of materials needed to achieve each goal and display the missing materials if there are insufficient materials.

Additionally, after setting a character as the one players wish to level up:

Enemies related to the corresponding character's "Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials" will be pinned and marked in the "Enemies" interface of the Adventurer Handbook.

When available, Domains related to the corresponding character's "Character Talent Materials" or "Weapon Ascension Materials" will be pinned in the "Domain" interface of the Adventurer Handbook.

Materials related to the corresponding character will be marked in certain interfaces in the "Map" that display material drops (such as Domain details interface, local specialty tracking interface, etc.).

If you don't have enough materials to meet the level-up goals, the amount of materials needed to achieve level-up goals and the goals' completion status will be displayed on the item info pop-up when collecting materials.

Enhancement Systems

Clicking on "Craftable Amount" in the "Source" section of the details for some enhancement materials will now redirect you to the map and highlight the "Crafting Bench" icon.

When obtaining a new item, if you click on the related item in the main screen to access the "Inventory," the "Inventory" interface will display the corresponding new item in a prominent, easily visible position.

Optimizes the operation logic, icon display, and interactive experience when filtering, switching pages, and other operations within the "Character" interface.

In the "Character" interface, there will be special effect prompts when a character's Talent can be leveled up.

Adds an element-based filter for certain situations in Keyboard and Mouse Mode, located below the character avatar list in the "Character" interface.

Adds a feature to the "Character > Weapon > Switch" interface to filter weapons based on their secondary attributes, and the relevant recommended secondary attributes will be marked.

Adds the "Auto Add" function to the "Weapon Enhancement > Refinement" interface.

Serenitea Pot

Adds usage text instructions and gameplay tutorials to the item details interface of "Radiant Spincrystal."

Adds a quick access function for Tubby in the Serenitea Pot: When in your realm, click the pot icon in the top right corner of the main screen to access the "Tubby" tab. In this tab, you can quickly switch Realm Layouts, create Furnishings, and open the Realm Depot.

Adds more materials for crafting the 3 types of dye in the "Create Furnishing > Creation/Dye" interface.

Genius Invokation TCG

Adds a button to the "Edit Deck" screen to change the deck's appearance.

The "Deck Design Settings" screen now allows you to set the appearance for individual decks, and also apply batch settings to all decks.

The "Deck List" screen now shows the selected appearance for each deck, and you can change the decks' order by holding and dragging.

When you select either your own or the opponent's Hand, the interface will display the number of cards in Hand.

The opponent's "Forbidden Knowledge" card in their Hand will have a special effect on its Card Back.

Cards that are invalid due to other card effects will now have an effect marker when in the Hand.

The Event Card "Bolstering Bubblebalm" generated by the Character Card "Sigewinne" will trigger special effects when activated.

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass system's "This BP Period" has been updated to include cross-version tracking for Spiral Abyss task progress: When the Battle Pass is available after a version update, for the "Spiral Abyss" in the same version update, if there are any Abyssal Stars that were not recorded by the previous version's BP Missions, their progress will now be added to the current mission "Gain a total of 12 stars in the Spiral Abyss."

*Relevant features will start recording data from Genshin Impact 5.4, and will be fully implemented from Genshin Impact 5.5. In this Version 5.4 update (corresponding to the January 16 Spiral Abyss), only Abyssal Stars earned by using the skip function and were not recorded by the Version 5.3 Battle Pass system will be recorded.

Audio

Adjusts the words of one of Lyney's Japanese Chat voice line.

Optimizes the English voice lines for some quests.

Other

Increases the Adventure EXP rewards for certain quests in the "Adventurer Handbook > Experience" interface.

The maximum single instance DMG limit in combat is raised from 9,999,999 to 20,000,000.

In "Shop > Paimon's Bargains," Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials will now be sorted based on the enemy types that drop them.

Optimizes the special effects for Citlali's Opal Shield to make it more visible in Aiming Mode.

Optimizes the combat experience for Chasca when performing Charged Attacks in her Nightsoul's Blessing state against large-sized opponents in narrow spaces.

Through active communication, after the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, the character Aloy will be available as a Supporting Cast member in "Imaginarium Theater" (when Cryo is one of Imaginarium Theater's required Elemental Types for the season).

Optimizes the appearance when Mavuika's hair effects overlap with translucent scenery in the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Bug Fixes

Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby the enemy "Qucusaurus Warrior: Blazing Sky" would display abnormal behavior due to incorrect orientation when entering the alert state.

Fixes an issue whereby the enemy "Lord of Eroded Primal Fire" could still be hit by certain characters' skills after leaving the combat area.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby there would be a chance that the enemy "Ruin Guard" would fail to cast its skills normally.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby treasure could not be collected after defeating the enemy "Iniquitous Baptist."

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the enemy Tenebrous Papilla had a small chance of being unable to cast the skill "Beseech the Dark" in the Spiral Abyss.

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, when Xilonen is climbing in her Nightsoul's Blessing state and triggers Nightsoul Transmission to switch to Mavuika, there was a small chance that Mavuika would be unable to move.

Fixes an issue whereby Citlali's model would abnormally disappear when entering Aiming Mode in mid-air.

Fixes an issue whereby when Citlali enters her leaping state, her attack range would abnormally decrease and become inconsistent with her Normal Attacks.

Fixes an issue whereby Citlali's facial expressions would be slightly abnormal when casting her Elemental Skill or triggering her idle animation.

Fixes an issue whereby when Ororon and Citlali leap into the air, glide, and use the gadget "Red Feather Fan," the corresponding special effects would not display normally.

Fixes an issue whereby some damage had a small chance of not triggering the "Hypersense" effect of Ororon's Passive Talent "Nightshade Synesthesia" as intended.

Fixes an issue whereby in Co-Op Mode, when Mavuika or Mualani enter the field of view in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, there was a chance that the special effects of their skills would be abnormal.

Fixes an issue whereby when Mavuika got knocked away on her Flamestrider and defeated, the character's movements would be abnormal.

Fixes an issue whereby in certain environments, Hu Tao's glasses when wearing the outfit "Cherries Snow-Laden" did not display correctly.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby triggering Mavuika's Lv. 6 Constellation effect would cause abnormal Nightsoul point consumption while in the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Fixes an issue whereby some outfit special effects were not displaying normally when Mavuika unleashed her Elemental Burst and entered the "Crucible of Death and Life" state.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, when triggering Nightsoul Transmission and switching to another character, the character's Nightsoul's Blessing state would be abnormal.

Open World

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, a rock near the "Coatepec Mountain" and "Ancestral Temple" areas could not be destroyed by a Flamegranate.

System

Fixes an issue whereby Lan Yan's character expressions would be slightly abnormal when switching from other characters to Lan Yan and triggering her animation in the "Party Setup" interface.

Fixes an issue whereby after sorting characters in the "Character Showcase" or "Craft" interface, closing and reopening the interface would not reset the character sorting to its default state.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, there was a chance that the tutorial "Unlocking Domains" would be unable to trigger normally. After the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, Travelers who have met the trigger conditions but have not triggered this tutorial will automatically trigger the relevant tutorial upon logging in.

Fixes an issue in the "Character > Voice-Over" interface for Citlali, whereby the voice-over "About Us: Awkwardness" had an incorrect Friendship Level requirement (should be unlocked at Friendship Lv. 6, previously incorrectly set at Friendship Lv. 4).

Note that for Travelers who have already unlocked this Voice-Over, if Citlali has not reached Friendship Lv. 6, this Voice-Over will be temporarily unavailable until the character's Friendship Level reaches 6 in Genshin Impact.

Audio

Fixes an issue whereby when Citlali or Mavuika triggered their chat voice lines, after swapping to other system interfaces and returning to the original interface, the characters' interrupted voice lines would not resume playing.

Fixes an issue with the Pyro Traveler Lumine whereby the sound effect of her third Normal Attack was not synchronized with her movements.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby Mavuika's Charged Attack voice-lines were abnormally missing in Japanese, Korean, and English.

Fixes an issue with Mavuika whereby after performing a Plunging Attack while riding her Flamestrider, the Flamestrider's sound effects would keep playing after switching immediately to the All-Fire Armaments form and exiting the Flamestrider.

Fixes an issue whereby when Citlali or Mavuika triggered their Chat voice lines, after swapping to other system interfaces and returning to the original interface, the characters' interrupted voice lines would not resume playing.

Fixes an issue whereby some background music would play abnormally during the phase transition of the enemy "The Knave" after the Genshin Impact 5.3 update.

Fixes inconsistencies between Chinese voice-over and text in certain quests, and optimizes some Chinese voice-over sound effects.

System

Fixes an issue on PS5 devices whereby settings could not be applied when setting the key binding to R2 in the "Instrument Settings" interface of the musical instrument gadgets.

Fixes the issue of abnormal list order in the "Co-Op Mode" interface after the Genshin Impact 5.3 update.

Other

Fixes an issue with the text description of the effects of the "Ley Line Disorder" on Floor 3 of the Spiral Abyss.

Fixes an issue whereby the item Xiao Lantern could be abnormally attacked by some characters.

Fixes an issue whereby the camera would abnormally shake slightly in certain areas of Natlan.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, some actions of the "Firstborn Firesprite" would be triggered abnormally.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the current progress of "Envisaged Echoes" would abnormally be lost when resuming the challenge.

Fixes an issue whereby after Xiangling dons the outfit "New Year's Cheer," selecting "Upbeat Encouragement" in "Take Photo" > "Pose" would result in her actions displaying abnormally.

Fixes an issue in Imaginarium Theater whereby the Performance Event that starts the battle with the character at 50% HP is treated as a healing effect, causing certain character abilities to trigger abnormally at the start of the battle.

Fixes an issue whereby the effect of the weapon "Ferrous Shadow" could not be applied to Mavuika's Flamestrider Charged Attack.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.

Optimizes certain English translations.

Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustments

Adjusts the HP of the Character Card "Emperor of Fire and Iron": Adjusted from 6 to 5 HP.

Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG of the Character Card "Xianyun": Anemo DMG dealt is adjusted from 2 to 1.

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of the Talent Card "In Five Colors Dyed" of the Character Card "Chiori": The Geo Dice cost is adjusted from 3 to 4.

Adjusts the effect of the Technique "Artful Grapple" of the Equipment Card "Yumkasaurus": Effect is adjusted to "Deals 1 Physical DMG, steals 1 card from opponent's Hand with the highest original Elemental Dice Cost. Then, your opponent draws 1 card. If your Hand has no more than 2 cards, this Technique costs 1 less Elemental Die."

