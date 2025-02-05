Best characters for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in February 2025

As February begins, it is time for yet another season of Imaginarium Theater is in Genshin Impact. The current season of Imaginarium Theater will last until February 28, after which a new season will begin. Anemo, Hydro, and Pyro are the main elements featured in this season of Imaginarium Theater. The bosses will include enemies such as the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant, the Tenebrous Papilla, and the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

This article discusses the best characters you can use to clear Imaginarium Theater in February 2025.

Top characters to use for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in February 2025

Since the main elements for this season of Imaginarium Theater are Anemo, Hydro, and Pyro, you will only be able to use characters wielding these elements. Since this season features some tanky bosses, you will need well-built DPS characters and strong supports to clear all the chambers.

Here are some of the best characters to pick for this season of Imaginarium Theater:

1) Mavuika (Main DPS)

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

With Mavuika now being one of the best Pyro DPS characters in the game, she is an obvious choice for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Since Imaginarium Theater involves a lot of RNG, it might often be hard to put together teams that synergize with each other. Fortunately, Mavuika functions very well as both an on-field and off-field unit, making her extremely easy to use in Imaginarium Theater.

Additionally, being a Natlan unit, Mavuika can take down the Tenebrous Papilla's Void Ward very quickly. The Tenebrous Papilla boss fight takes place in Act 8 (in Visionary difficulty mode) so saving Mavuika for this fight will be helpful.

2) Furina (Sub-DPS)

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is an excellent sub-DPS unit who provides amazing off-field support and is a great pick for this season of Imaginarium Theater. For players who want to complete the challenge on Hard or Visionary difficulty mode, the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant will be one of the bosses that will appear in Act 6.

Furina can take down the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant's shield extremely fast, making her an essential pick for the ongoing Imaginarium Theater.

3) Neuvillette (Main DPS)

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

With Hydro being one of the elements featured this season, it goes without saying that Neuvillette — one of the best Hydro (as well as overall) DPS units in the game — will be one of the best choices to clear Imaginarium Theater with.

Neuvillette is good at both AoE and single-target damage, making him suitable for every single combat challenge in Imaginarium Theater. If you pick Visionary difficulty mode, save Neuvillette for the later Acts, where the enemies get tankier and need to be defeated quickly.

4) Kazuha (Support)

Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is a very versatile Anemo unit who can fit in multiple team compositions, which always comes in handy in Imaginarium Theater. Kazuha's crowd control abilities will help you group multiple enemies together, especially in the Monolith defense chambers. It would be better to use Kazuha in the earlier Acts where there are multiple waves of enemies, as opposed to the Boss chambers where only one enemy is present.

5) Arlecchino (Main DPS)

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is another great DPS character to use for this season of Imaginarium Theater. Besides Mavuika, Arlecchino is yet another Pyro unit who can easily be listed as one of the best DPS characters in the game.

When playing Arlecchino in Imaginarium Theater, it is advisable to save her for Boss chambers (especially if you're playing in Hard or Visionary difficulty mode). Her fast attack speed ensures that she can defeat tanky bosses, such as the Tenebrous Papilla and the Perpetual Mechanical Array, quite fast.

6) Lan Yan (Sub-DPS/Support)

Lan Yan (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly released 4-Star Anemo unit Lan Yan is also a very good addition to this season of Imaginarium Theater. Lan Yan can provide both shielding and a decent amount of crowd control (thanks to her Elemental Burst). This can be very useful in chambers with multiple waves of enemies.

Lan Yan can be especially useful in the Act 3 boss fight featuring the Veteran Wind Operative. Since Lan Yan's shield can have 250% Anemo DMG absorption, she can provide excellent shielding in the Act 3 boss fight.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Lan Yan build guide

7) Chasca (Main DPS)

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca is another Natlan unit who can be used for this season of Imaginarium Theater, especially for the Tenebrous Papilla boss fight. Chasca is a very versatile unit as long as you pair her with Pyro and Hydro characters who can synergize with her.

In case you challenge Imaginarium Theater on Easy or Normal mode, then there is no need to save Chasca for future chambers (or for the Tenebrous Papilla boss).

8) Bennett (Healer/Support)

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Since February's Imaginarium Theater features Pyro as one of its primary elements, Bennett is a very obvious pick. This 4-Star Pyro buffer/healer has held his place in the meta ever since Genshin Impact's launch in 2020. You can use him in practically any team composition and he will fit right in, as a healer and a support who can provide an immense damage boost to all DPS characters.

9) Childe (Main DPS)

Childe (Image via HoYoverse)

Yet another Hydro main DPS who can perform exceptionally well in this season of Imaginarium Theater is Childe. While other newer Hydro DPS units such as Neuvillette and Mualani have more frontloaded damage than Childe, he can still very much hold his own in any combat challenge (provided he has a good build and players have a good understanding of his kit).

10) Thoma (Support/Shielder)

Thoma (Image via HoYoverse)

Thoma is also quite useful for this season of Imaginarium Theater, as he is a Pyro unit who can provide both shielding and off-field Pyro application. He can be used in teams with on-field Hydro DPS units such as Mualani, Childe, or Ayato. However, it is recommended to use him in the earlier chambers as there is not much use saving him for the boss fights (since his personal damage is minimal).

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

