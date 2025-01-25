  • home icon
Mizuki VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other voice actors

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jan 25, 2025 02:57 GMT
Yumemizuki Mizuki in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Yumemizuki Mizuki is an upcoming 5-Star Anemo character in Genshin Impact who will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.4. While her drip marketing was released some time ago, players had been waiting for confirmation on who would be voicing her.

HoYoverse revealed the Mizuki voice actors for all four dubs (English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean) during the recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream.

This article lists all the voice actors for Mizuki, including some of their notable roles in the industry.

English voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki&#039;s English voice actor was revealed during the official livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
Mizuki's English voice actor is Naomi McDonald, who has lent her voice to many other games. Here are some of her most notable works:

Japanese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Aizawa Saya is the Japanese voice actor for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. She is known for her works in many popular video games and anime, such as:

  • Coralie in Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Pompeo Magno in Azur Lane
  • Norn Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
  • Kisara in Engage Kiss
  • Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya in Strike the Blood
  • Sherry Barnett in The Eminence in Shadow
  • Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog
  • Ayano Kimishima in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: New character, reruns, and weapons

Chinese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki&#039;s Chinese voice actor was revealed in the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
Fu Meng Ruo Wei is the voice behind Mizuki in the Chinese version of Genshin Impact. She has lent her voice to various video games, radio dramas, and anime. Some of her well-known works include:

  • Cecilia in Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Reed the Flame Shadow in Arknights
  • MC in Yunshang Yuyi

Korean voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki&#039;s Korean VA was revealed during the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
Kim Seo-hyun is the Korean voice actor for Mizuki. Here are some of her notable roles:

  • Young Natsuo Todoroki in My Hero Academia
  • Halona Walker in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress
  • Asaka Mutsuba in Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
  • Edison in One Piece Egghead
  • Yoruichi Shihoin and Tatsuki Arisawa in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
