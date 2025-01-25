Mizuki VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other voice actors

Yumemizuki Mizuki is an upcoming 5-Star Anemo character in Genshin Impact who will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.4. While her drip marketing was released some time ago, players had been waiting for confirmation on who would be voicing her.

HoYoverse revealed the Mizuki voice actors for all four dubs (English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean) during the recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream.

This article lists all the voice actors for Mizuki, including some of their notable roles in the industry.

English voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki's English voice actor was revealed during the official livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Mizuki's English voice actor is Naomi McDonald, who has lent her voice to many other games. Here are some of her most notable works:

Trending

Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

in Wuthering Waves Miquella in Elden Ring

in Elden Ring Godling Johnny in The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

in The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gravel in Arknights

in Arknights Arcana in Reverse:1999

Japanese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Aizawa Saya is the Japanese voice actor for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. She is known for her works in many popular video games and anime, such as:

Coralie in Honkai Impact 3rd

in Honkai Impact 3rd Pompeo Magno in Azur Lane

in Azur Lane Norn Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Kisara in Engage Kiss

in Engage Kiss Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya in Strike the Blood

in Strike the Blood Sherry Barnett in The Eminence in Shadow

in The Eminence in Shadow Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog

in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog Ayano Kimishima in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: New character, reruns, and weapons

Chinese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki's Chinese voice actor was revealed in the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Meng Ruo Wei is the voice behind Mizuki in the Chinese version of Genshin Impact. She has lent her voice to various video games, radio dramas, and anime. Some of her well-known works include:

Cecilia in Honkai Impact 3rd

in Honkai Impact 3rd Reed the Flame Shadow in Arknights

in Arknights MC in Yunshang Yuyi

Korean voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki's Korean VA was revealed during the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Kim Seo-hyun is the Korean voice actor for Mizuki. Here are some of her notable roles:

Young Natsuo Todoroki in My Hero Academia

in My Hero Academia Halona Walker in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress

in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Asaka Mutsuba in Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!

in Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!! Edison in One Piece Egghead

in One Piece Egghead Yoruichi Shihoin and Tatsuki Arisawa in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.