Mizuki VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other voice actors

Yumemizuki Mizuki is an upcoming 5-Star Anemo character in Genshin Impact who will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.4. While her drip marketing was released some time ago, players had been waiting for confirmation on who would be voicing her.
HoYoverse revealed the Mizuki voice actors for all four dubs (English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean) during the recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream.
This article lists all the voice actors for Mizuki, including some of their notable roles in the industry.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
English voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact
Mizuki's English voice actor is Naomi McDonald, who has lent her voice to many other games. Here are some of her most notable works:
- Yinlin in Wuthering Waves
- Miquella in Elden Ring
- Godling Johnny in The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Gravel in Arknights
- Arcana in Reverse:1999
Japanese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact
Aizawa Saya is the Japanese voice actor for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. She is known for her works in many popular video games and anime, such as:
- Coralie in Honkai Impact 3rd
- Pompeo Magno in Azur Lane
- Norn Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
- Kisara in Engage Kiss
- Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya in Strike the Blood
- Sherry Barnett in The Eminence in Shadow
- Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog
- Ayano Kimishima in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Also read: Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: New character, reruns, and weapons
Chinese voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact
Fu Meng Ruo Wei is the voice behind Mizuki in the Chinese version of Genshin Impact. She has lent her voice to various video games, radio dramas, and anime. Some of her well-known works include:
- Cecilia in Honkai Impact 3rd
- Reed the Flame Shadow in Arknights
- MC in Yunshang Yuyi
Korean voice actor of Mizuki in Genshin Impact
Kim Seo-hyun is the Korean voice actor for Mizuki. Here are some of her notable roles:
- Young Natsuo Todoroki in My Hero Academia
- Halona Walker in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress
- Asaka Mutsuba in Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
- Edison in One Piece Egghead
- Yoruichi Shihoin and Tatsuki Arisawa in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.