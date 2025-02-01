How to get 60+ free pulls in Genshin Impact 5.4, as per leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update will be released simultaneously across all servers on February 12, 2025. With the new version less than two weeks away, many might be wondering how many Primogems they can earn for free. Luckily, a leaker known as @_hiragara_ on X recently shared the estimated pull count in version 5.4. Although the expected amount is pretty low, it shouldn't be surprising since there are no new map expansions or special events.

At any rate, this article will cover the total amount of Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and Acquaint Fates one can obtain in Genshin Impact 5.4 and their sources.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks suggest Genshin Impact 5.4 will give 60+ pulls for free

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, @_hiragara_ on X recently shared the estimated Primogem count for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 update. They are a fairly reliable source so the leak is likely to be credible.

Here is a brief overview of the total Primogems Travelers can potentially obtain for free by completing all of the following content in version 5.4, as per leaks:

Character Story Quest - Primogem x60

- Primogem x60 Spiral Abyss - Primogem x1600

- Primogem x1600 Imaginarium Theater - Primogem x800

- Primogem x800 Character Trials - Primogem x80

- Primogem x80 Daily Commissions - Primogem x2520

- Primogem x2520 Limited time Events - Primogem x2420

In addition, here are some other sources of Primogems and Intertwined Fates:

Version 5.4 update maintenance - Primogem x600

- Primogem x600 Version 5.5 livestream - Primogem x300

- Primogem x300 Redeem Codes - Primogem x60

- Primogem x60 Shop reset - Intertwined Fate x5

Adding them all will give an F2P player 8,440 Primogems and five Intertwined Fates, which grants players roughly 57 pulls. Furthermore, the amount of Primogems earned will also depend on the Traveler's participation in the upcoming content.

Unfortunately, this won't be enough to guarantee even one 5-star character or weapon. However, since version 5.4 will not release a new region or feature any special events, the expected Primogem amount is within players' expectations.

Acquaint Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to the free Primogems and Intertwined Fates, one can also obtain Acquaint Fates from the following sources:

Shop reset - Acquaint Fate x5

- Acquaint Fate x5 Battle Pass - Acquaint Fate x5

Up to 10 Acquaint Fates will be available for free in version 5.4, which is also not much. In total, a player can obtain up to 67 free pulls, at least 10 of which can be used on the permanent banner and the rest on limited banners.

Players should keep in mind that this is only an estimated count based on leaks and the actual amount might be different upon the update's release.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.