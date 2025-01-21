Best Genshin Impact Lan Yan build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Genshin Impact has finally released Lan Yan, a new 4-star Anemo character from Liyue. She is a pretty good unit that provides a shield that scales with her ATK. Lan Yan can be played in multiple ways, such as a shield bot or a support unit. Luckily, she is very easy to build and has several amazing weapon and artifact options.

This article will list the best artifacts and weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact. Travelers can also find some of the best team comps for the new 4-star Anemo character.

Best artifacts for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

2-pc Gladiator's Finale + 2-pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Combo of Gladiator's Finale and Shimenawa's Reminiscence (Image via HoYoverse)

A 2-pc + 2-pc combo of the Gladiator's Finale and Shimenawa's Reminiscence is a great option for Lan Yan if using her as a shield bot. Both sets provide ATK% bonuses, which is good for Lan Yan's shield since it scales with her ATK.

Here are the stats you can focus on while farming the artifacts:

Sands ATK% or Energy Recharge

Goblet ATK% Circlet ATK% Sub-stats Energy Recharge, ATK%, Elemental Mastery

Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer (Image via HoYoverse)

Viridescent Venerer is an amazing artifact option for Lan Yan if you only want to play her as a support unit. She can easily trigger a Swirl reaction to enable the debuffs from the 4-pc set on the enemies and shred their resistance while also providing a decent shield.

Here are the stats to focus on while farming the Viridescent Venerer for Lan Yan:

Sands ATK% or Elemental Mastery

Goblet ATK% or Elemental Mastery Circlet ATK% or Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Energy Recharge, ATK%, Elemental Mastery

Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige (Image via HoYoverse)

Noblesse Oblige is another good artifact option for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact. This set will increase her Elemental Burst DMG and buff her party members, making it a good artifact set for support build.

Try to get as much ATK as possible along with some Energy Recharge stats while farming the artifacts for Lan Yan.

Sands ATK% or Energy Recharge

Goblet ATK% Circlet ATK% Sub-stats Energy Recharge, ATK%, Elemental Mastery

Best weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

1) Memory of Dust

Memory of Dust (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memory of Dust is arguably the best 5-star option for Lan Yan. It has a pretty high Base ATK and its second stat provides a lot of ATK% boost. Furthermore, the weapon's passive significantly increases the Shield Strength, which is perfect for Lan Yan.

2) Skyward Atlas

Sjyward Atlas (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Atlas is one of the best 5-star weapons for Lan Yan since it provides a ton of ATK. Additionally, the Catalyst's passive increases the wielder's Elemental DMG bonus, which can boost Lan Yan's damage as well.

3) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is a good 4-star choice if you wish to play Lan Yan as a main DPS unit. It has a huge CRIT DMG bonus, which is good for increasing her damage. Although the buffs from the passive are RNG-based, all of them are still good on Lan Yan, so the bonuses won't be wasted.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Fragments is a good 4-star weapon because of its high Elemental Mastery bonus, which can be good for Lan Yan's swirl. The weapon's passive also has a chance of resetting the Elemental Skill cooldown so she can cast it twice.

5) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Image via HoYoverse)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is the best F2P weapon for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact. While the Catalyst doesn't provide any ATK or Elemental Mastery bonus to the wielder, it is good for a support build since it can significantly boost the next character's ATK.

Best teams for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

Lan Yan, Arlecchino, Yelan, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Lan Yan:

Lan Yan + Arlecchino + Yelan + Bennett

Lan Yan + Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen

Lan Yan + Faruzan + Furina + Xianyun

Lan Yan + Ororon + Kuki Shinobu + Furina

Lan Yan + Clorinde + Furina + Ororon

Lan Yan + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

This concludes the complete Lan Yan build guide.

