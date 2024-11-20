Genshin Impact Lan Yan Ascension materials

Lan Yan is a new 4-star character hailing from the Liyue region's Chenyu Vale. She is an Anemo character who will function as a shielder. Lan Yan will debut as a playable unit during the second half of version 5.3, and will also be available in the Lantern Rite reward. Those hoping to build her may be interested to learn more about her ascension materials.
That said, this article covers all the ascension materials for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Lan Yan's ascension and talent level-up materials
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is a list of all Lan Yan's ascension and talent level-up materials:
- 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
- 168 Clearwater Jade
- 36 Whopperflower Nectar
- 96 Shimmering Nectar
- 129 Energy Nectar
- 18 New Unknown Boss drops
- 46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
- 9 Teachings of Diligence
- 63 Guide to Diligence
- 114 Philosophies of Diligence
- 3 Crowns of Insight
Where to farm Lan Yan's ascension materials
Clearwater Jade
Clearwater Jade is a Liyue local specialty that is only found in the Chenyu Vale area. You can follow this Clearwater Jade farming guide, or navigate in the game using the 'Go to Collect' feature.
Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar
These are materials dropped by Whopperflowers, who can be found in various nations all over Teyvat. You can navigate to their locations using the Adventurer's Handbook.
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
The Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core is a boss drop that can be obtained by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device boss, located in the Toyac Springs region of Natlan.
Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Diligence
Teachings of Diligence, Guide to Diligence, and Philosophies of Diligence are talent level-up materials that can be farmed from Liyue's Taishan Mansion Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Vayuda Turquoise Slivers/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones
These can be farmed from a variety of different overworld bosses and Weekly Bosses, including:
- Anemo Hypostasis
- Maguu Kenki
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON)
- Setekh Wenut
- Solitary Suanni
- Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) Trounce Domain
- Stormterror Trounce Domain
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.