Genshin Impact Lan Yan Ascension materials

Lan Yan is a new 4-star character hailing from the Liyue region's Chenyu Vale. She is an Anemo character who will function as a shielder. Lan Yan will debut as a playable unit during the second half of version 5.3, and will also be available in the Lantern Rite reward. Those hoping to build her may be interested to learn more about her ascension materials.

That said, this article covers all the ascension materials for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lan Yan's ascension and talent level-up materials

Here is a list of all Lan Yan's ascension and talent level-up materials:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

168 Clearwater Jade

36 Whopperflower Nectar

96 Shimmering Nectar

129 Energy Nectar

18 New Unknown Boss drops

46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

9 Teachings of Diligence

63 Guide to Diligence

114 Philosophies of Diligence

3 Crowns of Insight

Where to farm Lan Yan's ascension materials

Clearwater Jade

Clearwater Jade is found in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Clearwater Jade is a Liyue local specialty that is only found in the Chenyu Vale area. You can follow this Clearwater Jade farming guide, or navigate in the game using the 'Go to Collect' feature.

Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

These nectars are Whopperflower drops (Image via HoYoverse)

These are materials dropped by Whopperflowers, who can be found in various nations all over Teyvat. You can navigate to their locations using the Adventurer's Handbook.

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core boss drop (Image via HoYoverse)

The Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core is a boss drop that can be obtained by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device boss, located in the Toyac Springs region of Natlan.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Diligence

These talent level-up books can be farmed from Liyue's talent domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings of Diligence, Guide to Diligence, and Philosophies of Diligence are talent level-up materials that can be farmed from Liyue's Taishan Mansion Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Vayuda Turquoise Slivers/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Anemo character ascension stones (Image via HoYoverse)

These can be farmed from a variety of different overworld bosses and Weekly Bosses, including:

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON)

Setekh Wenut

Solitary Suanni

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) Trounce Domain

Stormterror Trounce Domain

