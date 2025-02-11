The Genshin Impact version 5.4 update released on February 12, 2025, sees the traveler return to Inazuma for festivities. There are exciting gacha banners to pull from and players will want to accumulate as many Primogems as possible. One of the easiest ways to obtain this resource is by using redeem codes, and there are several active ones to use in the ongoing update.
This article lists all active Genshin Impact 5.4 redeem codes and their corresponding rewards. It will also be updated throughout the patch as new codes are discovered and older ones expire.
All Genshin Impact 5.4 redeem codes
Here is a list of all the active Genshin Impact 5.4 redeem codes in February 2025 and their rewards:
- 11KU0MNDK2RG: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5
- GS54MTX685: Mora x30,000, Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x3, Guide to Transience x3, Hero's Wit x3, Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- HNYM49IX9PDS: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5
- WEAV365PI953: Mora x10,000, Quenepa Berry x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3
You should note that the above-mentioned redemption codes will only remain active for a limited period. As such, it is recommended you use them as soon as possible.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
In this RPG, there are two ways to use redemption codes. It can either be done on the official website or from within the title. Both the steps have been detailed below:
Redeem codes on HoYoverse's website
Here's how you can redeem codes on the official HoYoverse website:
- Go to the official redeem code website.
- Log in with your in-game account.
- Confirm your server and ign.
- Enter the code and press Redeem.
- Repeat the process for the remaining codes.
Redeem codes in the game
To use the redeem codes in-game, follow these steps:
- Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner.
- Go to Settings and then head over to Account Settings.
- Select the Redeem Code option to open a dialog box.
- Enter the code and confirm.
- Repeat the process for the remaining codes.
Afterward, the rewards will be delivered to you via in-game mail shortly.
