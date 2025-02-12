Genshin Impact Mizuki build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Mizuki is finally available in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Anemo character who uses a Catalyst as her weapon and excels in dealing Swirl damage scaling with her Elemental Mastery. Building her youkai from Inazuma is pretty easy since she has a lot of good 5-star and F2P weapon options and has good synergy with multiple characters in the game.
This article covers the best weapons, artifacts, and teams for the best Yumemizuki Mizuki build in Genshin Impact.
Best artifacts for Mizuki in Genshin Impact
1) Viridescent Venerer
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Viridescent Venerer is easily the best set for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. It provides an Anemo DMG bonus and significantly increases the Swirl DMG while also shredding the enemies' Elemental RES, which perfectly suits the youkai's kit.
You can prioritize the following stats while farming the artifacts for Mizuki:
2) 2-pc Wanderer's Troupe + 2-pc Gilded Dreams
If you don't have a good 4-pc set of Viridescent Venerer, you can also go for a mixed set of Wanderer's Troupe and Gilded Dreams since both sets provide an Elemental Mastery bonus.
For the stats, you can focus on the following:
3) Noblesse Oblige
Noblesse Oblige is also a decent option for Mizuki if another party member is not using the set. The stats and sub-stats on this artifact are also the same as the previous ones:
Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials
Best weapons for Mizuki in Genshin Impact
1) Sunny Morning Sleep-In
Sunny Morning Sleep-In is a 5-star Catalyst and Mizuki's signature weapon. It has a decent Base ATK, which isn't important. The weapon provides a ton of Elemental Mastery from both its second stat and passive. Triggering all the effects on the passive, one can get up to 513 Elemental Mastery, which is a huge bonus and makes it the optimal choice for Mizuki.
Travelers can only obtain Sunny Morning Sleep-In by pulling on the limited-time weapon banner.
2) A Thousand Floating Dreams
A Thousand Floating Dreams is a good 5-star alternative for Mizuki since it provides a ton of Elemental Mastery bonuses. The Elemental DMG boost on the passive is also a nice bonus.
A Thousand Floating Dreams is also a limited weapon and can only be obtained from the weapon banner when Nahida has a rate-up banner.
3) Sacrificial Fragments
Sacrificial Fragments is a good 4-star weapon for Mizuki for its Elemental Mastery second stat. Furthermore, its passive is good since it can lower her energy requirements.
Also read: Tamayuratei no Ohanashi stats, ascension materials, and best wielders
4) Mappa Mare
Mappa Mare is the best F2P weapon for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. The Elemental Mastery bonus on its second stat is pretty low compared to most other weapons in the game, but it is a forgeable weapon, making it more accessible. Refining it for extra Elemental DMG bonus is also easy as long as you have the Billets.
5) Magic Guide
Magic Guide is a 3-star weapon and a good option for Mizuki. It has an Elemental Mastery bonus, and its passive can be useful in teams with Hydro and Electro characters.
Best teams for Mizuki in Genshin Impact
Here are some of the best teams for Mizuki:
- Mizuki + Mavuika + Furina + Ororon
- Mizuki + Furina + Mavuika + Xiangling
- Mizuki + Yae Miko + Fischl + Furina
- Mizuki + Ayato + Dehya + Raiden Shogun
- Mizuki + Furina + Diona + Rosaria
- Mizuki + Xiangling + Sucrose + Rosaria
Mizuki will usually be played on-field as a driver to trigger Swirl reactions.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.