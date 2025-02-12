Genshin Impact Mizuki build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Mizuki is finally available in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Anemo character who uses a Catalyst as her weapon and excels in dealing Swirl damage scaling with her Elemental Mastery. Building her youkai from Inazuma is pretty easy since she has a lot of good 5-star and F2P weapon options and has good synergy with multiple characters in the game.

This article covers the best weapons, artifacts, and teams for the best Yumemizuki Mizuki build in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Mizuki in Genshin Impact

1) Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Viridescent Venerer is easily the best set for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. It provides an Anemo DMG bonus and significantly increases the Swirl DMG while also shredding the enemies' Elemental RES, which perfectly suits the youkai's kit.

Trending

You can prioritize the following stats while farming the artifacts for Mizuki:

Sands Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge Goblet Elemental Mastery Circlet Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge

2) 2-pc Wanderer's Troupe + 2-pc Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams and Wanderer's Troupe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you don't have a good 4-pc set of Viridescent Venerer, you can also go for a mixed set of Wanderer's Troupe and Gilded Dreams since both sets provide an Elemental Mastery bonus.

For the stats, you can focus on the following:

Sands Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge Goblet Elemental Mastery Circlet Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge

3) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Noblesse Oblige is also a decent option for Mizuki if another party member is not using the set. The stats and sub-stats on this artifact are also the same as the previous ones:

Sands Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge Goblet Elemental Mastery Circlet Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

Best weapons for Mizuki in Genshin Impact

1) Sunny Morning Sleep-In

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is Mizuki's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunny Morning Sleep-In is a 5-star Catalyst and Mizuki's signature weapon. It has a decent Base ATK, which isn't important. The weapon provides a ton of Elemental Mastery from both its second stat and passive. Triggering all the effects on the passive, one can get up to 513 Elemental Mastery, which is a huge bonus and makes it the optimal choice for Mizuki.

Travelers can only obtain Sunny Morning Sleep-In by pulling on the limited-time weapon banner.

2) A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a good alternative (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a good 5-star alternative for Mizuki since it provides a ton of Elemental Mastery bonuses. The Elemental DMG boost on the passive is also a nice bonus.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is also a limited weapon and can only be obtained from the weapon banner when Nahida has a rate-up banner.

3) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments is a good 4-star Catalyst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Fragments is a good 4-star weapon for Mizuki for its Elemental Mastery second stat. Furthermore, its passive is good since it can lower her energy requirements.

Also read: Tamayuratei no Ohanashi stats, ascension materials, and best wielders

4) Mappa Mare

Mappa Mare is the best F2P weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mappa Mare is the best F2P weapon for Mizuki in Genshin Impact. The Elemental Mastery bonus on its second stat is pretty low compared to most other weapons in the game, but it is a forgeable weapon, making it more accessible. Refining it for extra Elemental DMG bonus is also easy as long as you have the Billets.

5) Magic Guide

Magic Guide is a great F2P weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Magic Guide is a 3-star weapon and a good option for Mizuki. It has an Elemental Mastery bonus, and its passive can be useful in teams with Hydro and Electro characters.

Best teams for Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Mizuki, Mavuika, Furina, and Ororon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Mizuki:

Mizuki + Mavuika + Furina + Ororon

Mizuki + Furina + Mavuika + Xiangling

Mizuki + Yae Miko + Fischl + Furina

Mizuki + Ayato + Dehya + Raiden Shogun

Mizuki + Furina + Diona + Rosaria

Mizuki + Xiangling + Sucrose + Rosaria

Mizuki will usually be played on-field as a driver to trigger Swirl reactions.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.