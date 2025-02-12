Genshin Impact 5.5 artifacts leak: Plunging and Cryo damage set stats surface

A recent leak suggests that the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update will release two new artifact sets. It is speculated that one of the sets is suited to buff the Plunging Attack DMG, while the other is a new Cryo DMG bonus set, which may be a sign of a potential upcoming Cryo character in the game. The leak has also shared information on the complete set bonuses, and they appear to be pretty amazing.

This article discusses leaks regarding the new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 5.5, which will go live on March 26, 2025.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks hint at new Plunging and Cryo DMG artifact sets in Genshin Impact 5.5

Plunging set

Trending

According to a leak by Narc1ssus, translated by Seele Leaks, here are full set bonuses for the rumored Plunging Attack DMG artifact set:

2-pc : Increases Plunging Attack DMG by 25%

: Increases Plunging Attack DMG by 25% 4-pc: When the wielder's Plunging Attack, Charged Attack, or Elemental Skill hits an enemy, they gain 1/2/2 stacks of "Everlasting Radiance," respectively. This effect can be triggered once per second by Plunging Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Elemental Skills. Everlasting Radiance: Each stack increases Plunging Attack DMG by 15% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

This set provides a ton of Plunging Attack DMG bonus, making it great for characters who excel in Plunging Attack DMG playstyle. This includes Xiao, Gaming, and even Diluc when paired with Xianyun.

Seele Leaks is a fairly reliable source, so the leaks are also likely credible.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa ascension materials leaked

Cryo set

The reported bonuses on the new Cryo artifact set are:

2-pc: Increases Cryo DMG Bonus by 15%.

Increases Cryo DMG Bonus by 15%. 4-pc: When the wielder's energy is 0, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 60%, and Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 60%. After the wielder's Normal Attack deals DMG, the Elemental Burst DMG increase effect will be disabled for six seconds; after the wielder's Elemental Burst deals damage, the Normal Attack DMG increase effect will be disabled for six seconds. These effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

The 4-pc set bonus is pretty interesting since it provides significant Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG bonuses. It is speculated that the Cryo set could be for a future Cryo character, most likely Skirk.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.