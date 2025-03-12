Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, which will highlight the upcoming content in the game's next update. Scheduled for March 14, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4), the broadcast will showcase new characters, events, and other major changes or QoL updates, providing players with a preview of what to expect in the next patch.

Travelers can also look forward to the release of redeemable Primogem codes, which offer valuable in-game rewards, during the livestream.

This article provides the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream schedule and presents a universal countdown timer for different time zones.

Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact 5.5 Special Program will premiere on March 14, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). The broadcast will be streamed on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

HoYoverse has also announced that there will be a special standby animation before the livestream, so be sure to tune in a few minutes before it officially begins.

You can find a breakdown of the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream schedule in different time zones below.

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : March 14, 2025, 5 am

: March 14, 2025, 5 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : March 14, 2025, 6 am

: March 14, 2025, 6 am Central Standard Time (CST) : March 14, 2025, 7 am

: March 14, 2025, 7 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): March 14, 2025, 8 am

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : March 14, 2025, 12 pm

: March 14, 2025, 12 pm Central European Time (CET) : March 14, 2025, 1 pm

: March 14, 2025, 1 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 14, 2025, 2 pm

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 14, 2025, 5:30 pm

: March 14, 2025, 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : March 14, 2025, 8 pm

: March 14, 2025, 8 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : March 14, 2025, 8 pm

: March 14, 2025, 8 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, 9 pm

You can also find a universal countdown below, indicating the time left until the Genshin Impact 5.5 Special program goes live for all regions.

Livestream codes

Three Redemption Codes worth 300 Primogems will be given out during the Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, HoYoverse will announce three codes, which players can redeem in exchange for valuable in-game items, including 300 Primogems.

However, these codes will expire within a couple of days. Be sure to redeem them and claim your rewards as soon as possible.

