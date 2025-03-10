Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing speculation

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is anticipated to launch on May 7, 2025. With each update, HoYoverse introduces new characters, which are typically revealed through drip marketing ahead of time. Knowing when to expect these teasers helps players plan their Primogem savings and decide which banners to pull from.

Keeping that in mind, this article will discuss the potential drip marketing schedule for Genshin Impact 5.6 and also talk about the character that players can expect to be teased during this campaign.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing character and expected date

HoYoverse has followed a consistent pattern of releasing drip marketing for upcoming characters two days before the previous version update. Since the 5.5 update is scheduled for release on March 26, 2025, players can expect the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing to take place around March 24, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

That being said, players are still advised to take this information with a grain of salt, as the developers have recently been delaying the drip marketing of their characters in some of the previous patches.

Here is a list of timings for the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing for various regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PST) : March 24, 2025, 2 am

: March 24, 2025, 2 am Mountain Daylight Time (MST) : March 24, 2025, 3 am

: March 24, 2025, 3 am Central Daylight Time (CST) : March 24, 2025, 4 am

: March 24, 2025, 4 am Eastern Daylight Time (EST): March 24, 2025, 5 am

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : March 24, 2025, 10 am

: March 24, 2025, 10 am Central European Time (CET) : March 24, 2025, 11 am

: March 24, 2025, 11 am Eastern European Time (EET): March 24, 2025, 12 pm

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 24, 2025, 3:30 pm

: March 24, 2025, 3:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : March 24, 2025, 6 pm

: March 24, 2025, 6 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : March 24, 2025, 6 pm

: March 24, 2025, 6 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 24, 2025, 7 pm

: March 24, 2025, 7 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): March 24, 2025, 7 pm

The universal countdown below indicates the expected time left until the drip marketing.

New character in version 5.6

Leaks and speculation within the Genshin Impact community suggest that the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing may introduce a new 5-star female Cryo character from Fontaine. While the exact identity of this character remains unconfirmed, rumors indicate that she could be one of the characters initially teased by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream.

These leaks were made available thanks to the credible leaker @AboutNatlan on their X account. They also shared more information on the highly anticipated character Skirk to potentially become playable in the Genshin Impact 5.7 update.

