Best Genshin Impact regions for exploration, ranked

Genshin Impact boasts a vast, open world with breathtaking scenery almost everywhere. The current map of Teyvat includes six major regions with several sub-regions. Each one of these areas has a unique identity, terrain, and exploration mechanics. Naturally, some of them are more enjoyable to explore than others.

On that note, this article ranks all Genshin Impact areas based on their exploration quality. It considers factors like ease of traversal, difficulty of puzzles, amount of rewards, landscape, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Most fun Genshin Impact regions to explore in 2025

1) Natlan

Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering Natlan is the latest nation released in Genshin Impact, it shouldn't be surprising it is at the top of this list. The developer has put a lot of effort into creating unique habitats for each of the six tribes. The introduction of Phlogiston and the Nightsoul mechanics have made it considerably easier to navigate through the different areas. Players can use Natlan characters or indwell Saurians to comfortably explore the lands and reach tricky places.

Most of the puzzles in Natlan are also quite easy and require using Phlogiston or Saurians. With more than 600 chests in the area, with more to be added in version 5.5, it is definitely the best region to explore.

2) Fontaine

Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine is one of the most unique areas in the game. While it offers land-based exploration like other regions, players also have an entirely new world to explore underwater. The underwater gameplay is quite fluid and visually stunning. Filled with many interesting puzzles and over 800 chests, many consider Fontaine to be the best region for exploration in Genshin Impact.

3) Sea of Bygone Eras

Sea of Bygone Eras (Image via HoYoverse)

Sea of Bygone Eras is technically a sub-region of Fontaine that is detached from the main map. The region is entirely underwater and requires players to dive deep into the depths. Players can explore what is left of the ancient kingdom of Remuria and solve many puzzles and chests.

Moreover, the presence of Scylla makes the exploration here even easier.

4) Dragonspine

Dragonspine (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragonspine is the huge mountain southwest of Mondstadt. It is the only region in the game covered in snow, and has a visually striking environment. The terrain in this area is treacherous and players must rely on Warming Seelie to survive the cold. Moreover, the puzzles in Dragonspine are also a bit trickier. All of this contributes to an exciting time when exploring.

5) Chenyu Vale

Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Chenyu Vale is the small area east of Liyue, famous for its tea. It features a lush green environment with a little bit of verticality. However, it is quite pleasant to navigate here by using Adeptal energy to transform into a golden carp. Players can find a lot of chests and puzzles here, with some of them being a bit difficult to solve.

6) Sumeru

Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Sumeru is one of the nations in Genshin Impact that has two distinct types of terrains. There's the lush rainforests with tall trees and water streams, and then there's the vast and endless desert. While it can be exciting to traverse such unique areas filled with more than 1400 chests, accompanied by amazing musical scores, the sheer scale of the region does make the exploration tiresome. Moreover, many of the puzzles can be too difficult and confusing.

7) Mondstadt

Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

Mondstadt is the first region players experience in the game. The navigation in this area is quite simple and is aimed at familiarizing beginners with all the nuances of exploration. The region includes over 500 chests and the puzzles are also quite easy.

8) Inazuma

Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Inazuma arguably has the most beautiful sceneries in Genshin Impact. Each of the islands has a unique character and all of them have more than 700 chests. Using Electrograna and Waverider also makes traversing quite enjoyable. However, some things do make the exploration feel a bit inconvenient.

First is the verticality and design of the cliffs, which makes climbing in Inazuma very difficult. Secondly, many puzzles are quite difficult and consume too much time to solve.

9) Liyue

Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

After Sumeru, Liyue has the highest number of chests in the game, with a little more than 1100. While Liyue has amazing architecture and the city's design is also one of the best, the exploration in this region often feels like a chore. Most of the region is covered with tall cliffs, and climbing them can be quite difficult without any special traversal mechanics.

10) Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Enkanomiya is a sub-region of Inazuma and exists on a different plane than the main map. It consists of several islands and the region experiences eternal darkness. Players can switch the region between Evernight and Whitenight, and most of the puzzles revolve around this mechanism.

11) The Chasm: Underground

The Chasm: Underground (Image via HoYoverse)

The underground area of the Chasma is one of the most tricky places to explore in the RPG. It is extremely difficult to see in the region and players must rely on the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget for vision. Moreover, the puzzles here also require this gadget.

Considering how difficult it is to 100% explore this area, it is placed last on our list of the best Genshin Impact regions for exploration.

