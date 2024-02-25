All 11 buried chest locations in Genshin Impact 4.4 Chenyu Vale

Genshin Impact players can find several treasure chests while exploring the vast overworld in this open-world RPG. While some require them to solve puzzles or defeat enemy mobs, several chests can be found hidden in plain sight. In the newly released region of Chenyu Vale, players can spot 11 buried Common chests. Each of these offers two Primogems and some other in-game items.

This Genshin Impact guide will provide you with the locations of all 11 buried treasure chests in Chenyu Vale and talk about how to find them.

Chenyu Vale buried chest locations in Genshin Impact

All 11 buried chest locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact introduced the region of Chenyu Vale in the latest version 4.4. This map expansion of Liyue has many treasure chests spread across it. Among these, 11 Common ones are buried. You can find the general location of each of these on the map above.

1) Western beach of Chenyu Vale

First treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first buried treasure in can be found on the western coast of Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact, as shown on the map above. You can quickly reach it by traversing north from the Teleport Waypoint.

You will see three dogs at the location of this chest. Get close to the one shown in the image above and select the Dig prompt to unearth a buried Common chest.

2) Near the Statue of the Seven in Upper Vale

Second treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second buried chest can be found in the location shown on the map above. You can reach it by traveling southeast from the Statue of the Seven of Upper Vale or moving south from the first chest's location.

Once you're in the right place, you will come across a Sumpterbeast called Chili Pepper and an NPC named Mingli. Get close to the former, which will be surrounded by Jueyun Chilies, and the Dig prompt will appear.

3) Yaodie Valley

Third treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third buried Common chest can be found in Yaodie Valley, near the Teleport Waypoint. Just go to the location shown on this map above and look for the Orange flowers that can be seen in the image. The Dig prompt will appear at the base of the flowers.

4) Qiaoying Village

Fourth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Common chest is in Qiaoying Village. However, to find it, you will have to engage in a small hidden quest involving Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth. Once you obtain the fish and feed it to a cat named Sir Pouncealot, the feline will lead you to another buried treasure in Genshin Impact.

5) West of Teatree Slope

Fifth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

On the coast west of Teatree Slope in Genshin Impact, players can find two Hilichurls digging at the location shown on the map. Defeat these enemies and dig at the spot to obtain the Common chest.

6) Small island northeast of Yilong Wharf

Sixth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a tiny island northwest of Yilong Wharf where you can find a broken boat in the location shown on the map above. Get close to it, and the Dig prompt will appear. Select it to find the treasure chest.

7) Yilong Wharf

Seventh treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a buried Common chest at the top of the cliff south of Yilong Wharf in Genshin Impact. Climb to the location shown on the map above from the west. You will see a Sweet Flower at the top, and you must dig at this spot to excavate the treasure.

8) West of Mt. Mingyuan

Eighth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit the location marked on the map above. You will find a Treasure Hoarder here admiring the scenery. Defeat him and dig at the mark to unearth the Common chest.

9) Southwest of Mt. Mingyuan

Ninth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

This location is fairly close to the previous chest's spot and can be quickly reached from there or the Teleport Waypoint in the east. Similar to before, here you will come across two Treasure Hoarders digging at a spot. After you beat them, dig at the same place to find the buried chest.

10) South of Mt. Mingyuan

Tenth treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The tenth buried Common chest is relatively close to the Teleport Waypoint south of Mt. Mingyuan. Just glide down to the spot, and you will see a hole with Forest Boars grazing nearby. Go to it and select the Investigate prompt, this will unearth some ore.

Do it again to get some more of this resource. Now, do it for a third time to reveal a Rock Pile (Mora chest). Click on the Investigate prompt next to this item to obtain it. This will finally make a Dig prompt appear. Selecting it will bring forth an exploding barrel. Blow it up to make the chest appear in Genshin Impact.

11) Underground buried chest

Eleventh treasure chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The final buried treasure that can be obtained in Chenyu Vale is inside a cave known as Lingshu Courtyard. You can access this area from Yaodie Valley, as shown on the map above.

Once you have entered it, continue until you reach the marked location at the end of the cave. Here you will see three Stalagmites or fireflies hovering over a spot. Dig at the place to find the last buried Common chest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.