Genshin Impact: 5 hidden puzzles you may have missed in Chenyu Vale

Genshin Impact's new Chenyu Vale region offers over 300 chests. These also include several Luxurious and Precious Chests, each offering a decent amount of Primogems. While most can be collected by defeating the enemies guarding the treasure and completing Time Trials, several chests are hidden in plain sight and usually require you to solve a puzzle or complete a challenge.

This article will feature the locations of five hidden puzzles and challenges you may have missed while exploring Chenyu Vale. You can also find a guide on how to complete these puzzles to get the chests in Genshin Impact.

5 Chenyu Vale hidden puzzle chests you might have missed in Genshin Impact

Hidden Puzzle Chest #1

Dig the spot to start the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first challenge is located in Qiaoying Village, and it's very easy to miss. Teleport to the waypoint in the main village area and head northeast. You will find a glowing spot in the tea field in front of a house, also a point of interest in The Roaming Abode World Quest.

Complete the challenge to get an exquisite chest (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, digging up the shining spot will summon an indication challenge. Simply follow it to obtain an Exquitiste Chest, which is worth five Primogems.

Hidden Puzzle Chest #2

Feed the dog and follow it (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next hidden chest in Chenyu Vale, teleport to the waypoint in Teatree Slope and head northeast to find a dog on a small dock. Put a Fowl on the plate and wait for a while.

Dig to get a Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The dog will eat the food before leaving his post and run off toward the nearby rocks. You will discover a digging spot if you get closer to the creature where you can collect a Common Chest worth two Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Hidden Puzzle Chest #3

Wooden pillar challenge in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint in Yilong Wharf and glide south to find several wooden pillars meant for training inside the fences. You will see a shining spot on top of the shortest pillar, indicating a hidden puzzle challenge. Step on it and wait for a while. Doing so will spawn an Exquisite Chest on the two tallest pillars.

Note that the chest only spawns for a couple of seconds, and you need to claim it as soon as possible without falling to the ground. You can try the challenge as many times as you want until you open the treasure. The best way to collect the chest would be to jump on one of the pillars in the middle before taking another leap and press on the interact option as soon as you get closer to the chest.

Hidden Puzzle Chest #4

Interact with the rock pile to summon the Slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

For the fourth hidden puzzle chest, teleport to the waypoint on top of Mt. Mingyuan and glide west to find a pile of rocks and two goats. Interact with the rock pile to summon a few Anemo Slimes.

Burst all the Anemo Slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

Blow up all the Slimes and complete the challenge to get an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Hidden Puzzle Chest #5

To get this chest, you must finish the World Quest: An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade, the third act of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade series in Genshin Impact.

Hit the Sacred Simulacrum on the stone stand (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the quest, teleport to the waypoint east of Mt. Laixin and hit the Sacred Simulacrum to summon three jade arches.

You need to pass these arches in this order: Front > Right > Left.

Once that is done, a Precious Chest will spawn on the nearby island.

