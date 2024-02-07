The Roaming Abode Genshin Impact quest guide

The Roaming Abode is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region. It's a short and simple quest about a little girl named Xiangjun trying to find her grandpa, who got "kidnapped" by demons.

Needless to say, Paimon and the Traveler offer her their help. Completing the quest will reward you with 30 Primogems and a hidden achievement titled Xiangjun's Dreams, worth five Primogems.

Note that The Roaming Abode can only be triggered after completing Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest in Genshin Impact. With that out of the way, here's a complete guide.

Genshin Impact The Roaming Abode World Quest guide

The Roaming Abode quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, The Roaming Abode can only be unlocked after completing Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest in Genshin Impact. Once you're done, teleport to the waypoint in Teatree Slope and head west. Adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 18:00 and 6:00 for Xiangjun to spawn on the raft. Talk to her to start the quest.

Interact with the notes at the cap to get clues (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done talking to Xiangjun, head to the next quest location. Teleport to the waypoint in Yaodie Valley and climb the hill behind you to find a camp. Interact with the notes left behind by Xiangjun's grandpa to find more clues.

Follow the quest navigation and head to the mountain south of Yaodie Valley. You will find a Hilichurl Camp and a cave entrance blocked by a breakable rock at the quest location. Defeat the mobs and remove the obstacle to head into the cavern, where you will find one more note.

Solve the Pressure Plate puzzle to remove the barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, follow the quest navigation and go to Mt. Xuanlian to discover another cave. You will find that the entrance of the cavern is blocked by a green barrier. Remove it by solving the Pressure Plate puzzle right outside the entrance. Use Zhongli or Geo Traveler's Elemental Skill to place a Geo Construct on one of the plates and stand on the other.

Primogems and achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the barrier is removed, head inside the cave to obtain the blessed waters and return to Qiaoying Village. Talk to Uncle Luo and tell him about Xiangju.

Finally, head to Xiangju's house further north of Qiaoying Village to conclude The Roaming Abode World Quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward for completion, you will get 30 Primogems and Xiangju's Dreams achievement, worth five Primogems.