Genshin Impact Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain quest guide

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain is the first act in Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.4. This series is the main questline in the new Chenyu Vale region. During the quest, you will meet a new local Adeptus called Fujin, who asks for your help to restore the quality of water and soil in the Qiaoying Village.

Completing this series is recommended since it unlocks several locations on the map. You can also obtain 30 Primogem rewards by finishing the first act of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade.

So, here's a complete Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain World Quest guide in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain World Quest Guide

Teleport to Chenyu Vale to trigger the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade is the main World Quest chain in Genshin Impact 4.4's Chenyu Vale, and Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain is its first act. To trigger the quest, teleport to the already unlocked waypoint on the map west of Qingce Village. This will automatically take you to another hidden location where you will meet the local Adeptus: Fujin.

Talk to the old man (Image via HoYoverse)

After talking to Fujin, follow the quest navigation and head to the Qiaoying Village. Don't forget to unlock the Statue of The Seven on the way. As you proceed, you will meet an old man who will tell you more about Fujin and the imbalance in the soil and water.

Once you are done talking to him, follow the navigation and head to the teamaking workshop to trigger another cutscene with a bunch of dialogues.

Defeat the enemies and light up the lamps (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, follow the quest navigation again and leave Qiaoying Village to find a flying golden carp. Follow it until it takes you to a pond surrounded by a few Treasure Hoarders. Defeat them and solve the Lotus Lamp puzzle by lighting up all the nearby lanterns using the adeptal energy. Once they are all lit, it will spawn an Exquisite Chest and trigger a cutscene with Fujin.

After this, head to Yilong Wharf to meet a technician from Fontaine together with a kid. This will conclude the first act in Genshin Impact's Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade quest Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain and give you 30 Primogem rewards. It will also unlock the second part of the series titled Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu.