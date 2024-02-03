Genshin Impact 4.4 achievement list

Genshin Impact 4.4 has released a new region called Chenyu Vale, where many new achievements can be unlocked while exploring. Some are hidden and require you to perform specific tasks or defeat enemies, and some can only be unlocked by doing a few World Quests.

You can unlock 35 achievements in Chenyu Vale and earn over 160 Primogems, which is not much, but it can give you a single pull on any banner.

This article will list all achievements in Genshin Impact 4.4, along with their locations.

All Genshin Impact 4.4 achievements and how to unlock them

1) To Touch the Face of Heaven

First achievement in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

You can automatically get To Touch the Face of Heaven achievement when you enter Chenyu Vale for the first time.

2) A Mere Rock...

Solve any Lotus Lamp puzzle for the first time (Image via HoYoverse)

A Mere Rock... is a hidden achievement that can be unlocked by solving the Lotus Lamp puzzle for the first time. You can automatically get it while doing the Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain World Quest in Genshin Impact.

3) "Jade, O Jade, Grant Me My Wish..."

Complete the Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get "Jade, O Jade, Grant Me My Wish..." while doing the Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.

4) Cloud-Carping Cloudfall

Complete Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade series (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud-Carping Cloudfall can be obtained by completing The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose World Quest in Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade series.

5) When Comes Spring or Autumn?

Complete Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Silently Butterfly Crosses the Valley to obtain the When Comes Spring or Autumn? achievement.

6 & 7) The Mural Veil and A Ruined Tale

You can get both achievements by solving Ancestors Mystery (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mural Veil and A Ruined Tale are two hidden achievements you can unlock by solving the Ancestors Mystery - Fragrant Wood + Jade Fragment puzzles.

8) Ancient Shaman-Song

Watch Fujin perform the Rainjade Rite (Image via HoYoverse)

You can automatically unlock Ancient Shaman-Song achievement while doing An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

9) The Secluded Path

Enter Carp's Rest during the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secluded Path can be obtained during the Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose World Quest.

10) Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade

Complete the quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest series to get an achievement of the same name.

11) Breaking Iron and Stone

Complete The Dealing Sands quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get the Breaking Iron and Stone achievement by completing The Dealing Sands quest.

12) Swift Acceptance

Do the Chili Con Cloudy quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Swift Acceptance can be obtained by completing the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest.

13) The Conformist

Do Temporary Acclimatization quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Temporary Acclimatization World Quest to get The Conformist achievement.

14) Who Tells You The Truth?

Do Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales to get the Who Tells You The Truth? achievement in Genshin Impact.

15) A Pulse of Ice and Wind

Freeze the beast and break the Frozen state (Image via HoYoverse)

Freeze the Solitary Suanni when it turns into water and use Pyro or Claymore to break the Frozen state to unlock A Pulse of Ice and Wind achievement.

16) As If Seen From Afar

Complete the Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get As If Seen From Afar while doing Genshin Impact's Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade.

17) Spirits Adrift, Alas, in Water

Do the Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get Spirits Adrift, Alas, in Water during Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.

18) Up the Bishui

Ride Sun Rao's boat (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Sun Rao in Yilong Wharf and ride his boat to get Up the Bishui achievement.

19) Xiangjun's Dreams

Do The Roaming Abode quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete The Roaming Abode World Quest to get Xiangjun's Dreams achievement in Genshin Impact.

20) Chenyu Vale Sights

Do Our Chenyu Vale Trek quest(Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Our Chenyu Vale Trek quest to obtain Chenyu Vale Sights achievement.

21) "Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You"

Beat the Stonehide Lawachurl three times (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete A Wangshan Walk to Remember quest and defeat the Stonehide Lawachurl in Mt. Lingmeng three times to unlock "Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You."

22) Long Days in the Realm Within

Solve the puzzles and fill the tea cups (Image via HoYoverse)

Solve all four teacup puzzles in Chenyu Vale to unlock Long Days in the Realm Within achievement.

23) "What About Sliced Meat Now?"

Feed the turtle (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the coast northeast of Yilong Wharf and read the Ancient Stone Tablet. Next, climb the hill on your right and "feed" any meat. A giant turtle will spawn and stop in front of you, unlocking the "What About Sliced Meat Now?". Climb it to get a Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

24) Tea I Am, Tea in a Cauldron

Do Threefold Expectations (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Genshin Impact's Threefold Expectations World Quest to get Tea I Am, Tea in a Cauldron achievement.

25) Break the Benighting

Remove all seven miasmas (Image via HoYoverse)

Destroy all seven miasmas in Chenyu Vale to get the Break the Benighting achievement. Three can be destroyed during Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest. The map above shows the location of the remaining four.

26) True Mastery of Spear and Sword

Complete all the challenges in the Guhua Hall (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete all the trials in the Wangshan Hall to get True Mastery of Spear and Sword.

27) "Rulers of the Chizhang Mountains"

Defeat the new Local Legend in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the local legends in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region to get the "Rulers of the Chizhang Mountains" achievement.

28) The Supreme Secret

Complete the Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest to unlock The Supreme Secret achievement in Genshin Impact.

29) At the Construction of the Endless Wall

Solve the Chizhang Map puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the Ancient City Key from an Exquisite Chest by solving a Cauldron puzzle west of Yaodie Valley and use it to open the gate in a ruin south of Chizang Wall in Genshin Impact.

Collect the chests inside the room to get the At the Construction of the Endless Wall achievement.

30) Non-Hidden Backup Energy Resource

Restart the Ruin Machine using the machine core (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the Ruin Machine Core from an Exquisite Chest northwest of Qiaoying Village and use it to restart the Ruin Machine inside the cave.

31) Five Blades Return to Wangshan

Find all five lost blades of Guhua (Image via HoYoverse)

Find all five lost swords of Guhua and read the inscriptions on them to get the Five Blades Return to Wangshan achievement. One can be found at the end of Genshin Impact's A Wangshan Walk to Remember World Quest.

32) The Carp Leaps, Heaven's Gates Open

Save the Seelies (Image via HoYoverse)

Save all three Seelies south of Chizhang Wall and guide them to their courts. You will also find four floating platforms; once they are gathered together, they will create a Golden Carp's teleport. Interact with it to get The Carp Leaps, Heaven's Gates Open achievement in Genshin Impact.

33) Secret Miracle

Clear the mobs under Chiwang Terrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat all the hilichurl mobs underneath the Chiwang Terrace to summon all the jade Simulacrum statues. Next, head to the stone plate and adjust the in-game time to 14:00 hours. Wait for a while to get the Secret Miracle achievement.

34) Good as New

Complete all Ancient Ruin challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Solve all seven Ancient Ruin puzzles to unlock Good as New achievement.

35) Hanging Gardens of Plucked Jade

Hanging Gardens of Plucked Jade is a hidden achievement not obtainable as of this writing.