Genshin Impact 4.4 achievement list

Genshin Impact 4.4 has released a new region called Chenyu Vale, where many new achievements can be unlocked while exploring. Some are hidden and require you to perform specific tasks or defeat enemies, and some can only be unlocked by doing a few World Quests.
You can unlock 35 achievements in Chenyu Vale and earn over 160 Primogems, which is not much, but it can give you a single pull on any banner.
This article will list all achievements in Genshin Impact 4.4, along with their locations.
All Genshin Impact 4.4 achievements and how to unlock them
1) To Touch the Face of Heaven
You can automatically get To Touch the Face of Heaven achievement when you enter Chenyu Vale for the first time.
2) A Mere Rock...
A Mere Rock... is a hidden achievement that can be unlocked by solving the Lotus Lamp puzzle for the first time. You can automatically get it while doing the Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain World Quest in Genshin Impact.
3) "Jade, O Jade, Grant Me My Wish..."
You can get "Jade, O Jade, Grant Me My Wish..." while doing the Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.
4) Cloud-Carping Cloudfall
Cloud-Carping Cloudfall can be obtained by completing The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose World Quest in Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade series.
5) When Comes Spring or Autumn?
Complete Silently Butterfly Crosses the Valley to obtain the When Comes Spring or Autumn? achievement.
6 & 7) The Mural Veil and A Ruined Tale
The Mural Veil and A Ruined Tale are two hidden achievements you can unlock by solving the Ancestors Mystery - Fragrant Wood + Jade Fragment puzzles.
8) Ancient Shaman-Song
You can automatically unlock Ancient Shaman-Song achievement while doing An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.
9) The Secluded Path
The Secluded Path can be obtained during the Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose World Quest.
10) Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade
Complete the Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest series to get an achievement of the same name.
11) Breaking Iron and Stone
You can get the Breaking Iron and Stone achievement by completing The Dealing Sands quest.
12) Swift Acceptance
Swift Acceptance can be obtained by completing the Chili Con Cloudy World Quest.
13) The Conformist
Complete the Temporary Acclimatization World Quest to get The Conformist achievement.
14) Who Tells You The Truth?
Complete Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales to get the Who Tells You The Truth? achievement in Genshin Impact.
15) A Pulse of Ice and Wind
Freeze the Solitary Suanni when it turns into water and use Pyro or Claymore to break the Frozen state to unlock A Pulse of Ice and Wind achievement.
16) As If Seen From Afar
You can get As If Seen From Afar while doing Genshin Impact's Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade.
17) Spirits Adrift, Alas, in Water
You can get Spirits Adrift, Alas, in Water during Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.
18) Up the Bishui
Talk to Sun Rao in Yilong Wharf and ride his boat to get Up the Bishui achievement.
19) Xiangjun's Dreams
Complete The Roaming Abode World Quest to get Xiangjun's Dreams achievement in Genshin Impact.
20) Chenyu Vale Sights
Complete Our Chenyu Vale Trek quest to obtain Chenyu Vale Sights achievement.
21) "Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You"
Complete A Wangshan Walk to Remember quest and defeat the Stonehide Lawachurl in Mt. Lingmeng three times to unlock "Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You."
22) Long Days in the Realm Within
Solve all four teacup puzzles in Chenyu Vale to unlock Long Days in the Realm Within achievement.
23) "What About Sliced Meat Now?"
Head to the coast northeast of Yilong Wharf and read the Ancient Stone Tablet. Next, climb the hill on your right and "feed" any meat. A giant turtle will spawn and stop in front of you, unlocking the "What About Sliced Meat Now?". Climb it to get a Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.
24) Tea I Am, Tea in a Cauldron
Complete Genshin Impact's Threefold Expectations World Quest to get Tea I Am, Tea in a Cauldron achievement.
25) Break the Benighting
Destroy all seven miasmas in Chenyu Vale to get the Break the Benighting achievement. Three can be destroyed during Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest. The map above shows the location of the remaining four.
26) True Mastery of Spear and Sword
Complete all the trials in the Wangshan Hall to get True Mastery of Spear and Sword.
27) "Rulers of the Chizhang Mountains"
Defeat the local legends in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region to get the "Rulers of the Chizhang Mountains" achievement.
28) The Supreme Secret
Complete Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest to unlock The Supreme Secret achievement in Genshin Impact.
29) At the Construction of the Endless Wall
Collect the Ancient City Key from an Exquisite Chest by solving a Cauldron puzzle west of Yaodie Valley and use it to open the gate in a ruin south of Chizang Wall in Genshin Impact.
Collect the chests inside the room to get the At the Construction of the Endless Wall achievement.
30) Non-Hidden Backup Energy Resource
Collect the Ruin Machine Core from an Exquisite Chest northwest of Qiaoying Village and use it to restart the Ruin Machine inside the cave.
31) Five Blades Return to Wangshan
Find all five lost swords of Guhua and read the inscriptions on them to get the Five Blades Return to Wangshan achievement. One can be found at the end of Genshin Impact's A Wangshan Walk to Remember World Quest.
32) The Carp Leaps, Heaven's Gates Open
Save all three Seelies south of Chizhang Wall and guide them to their courts. You will also find four floating platforms; once they are gathered together, they will create a Golden Carp's teleport. Interact with it to get The Carp Leaps, Heaven's Gates Open achievement in Genshin Impact.
33) Secret Miracle
Defeat all the hilichurl mobs underneath the Chiwang Terrace to summon all the jade Simulacrum statues. Next, head to the stone plate and adjust the in-game time to 14:00 hours. Wait for a while to get the Secret Miracle achievement.
34) Good as New
Solve all seven Ancient Ruin puzzles to unlock Good as New achievement.
35) Hanging Gardens of Plucked Jade
Hanging Gardens of Plucked Jade is a hidden achievement not obtainable as of this writing.