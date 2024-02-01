The Dealing Sands Genshin Impact quest guide

The Dealing Sands is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region. It is a short quest where you find two groups of Treasure Hoarders fighting each other at Mt. Mingyuan. Naturally, the main character (you) decides to check out the situation and help resolve the issue. Most of the quest is just talking and a few simple fights. Completing it will reward you with 30 Primogems and 20 Liyue Reputation EXP.

Not only that, but you can also unlock a hidden achievement called Breaking Iron and Stone, which is worth five Primogems. Here's a complete guide on how to complete The Dealing Sands World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Dealing Sands World Quest Guide

Go to Mt. Mingyuan to trigger the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily, unlocking The Dealing Sands World Quest in Genshin Impact has no prerequisites, so you can start it anytime. To begin, teleport to the southern waypoint on Mt. Mingyuan, Chenyu Vale, and head west to find two groups of Treasure Hoarders fighting each other by the road.

You need to defeat the mobs with red HP bars. This will trigger a short cutscene of Iron Dou'er explaining the situation to you and start the quest. Once you are done talking to her, follow the navigation and head to the next quest location to find the bosses of the two groups arguing over a deal.

Defeat the mobs from Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

As things get more heated, you intervene and defeat the hoarders from Fontaine. However, after the fight, the boss of the group from Liyue betrays you and asks his subordinates to take you out. But there's a twist. It is later revealed that Iron Dou'er is a part of the Millelith and was working undercover to catch the smugglers making illegal deals from Fontaine.

At any rate, once you take out both groups of Treasure Hoarders, Iron Dou'er and her group explain everything to you. This will also conclude The Dealing Sands World Quest in Genshin Impact, and you will get 30 Primogem rewards for completion. Additionally, you can head to Liyue Harbor and talk to Ms. Yu to collect 20 Liyue Reputation EXP.

How to get Breaking Iron and Stone achievement in Genshin Impact The Dealing Sands quest

Breaking Iron and Stone achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing The Dealing Sands quest will unlock a hidden achievement, Breaking Iron and Stone, worth five Primogems. There are no special tricks to get this achievement; you can obtain it by simply finishing the mission.