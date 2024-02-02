Genshin Impact Temporary Acclimatization quest guide

Temporary Acclimatization is a new short World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.4. You meet an NPC named Woliu, who asks for your help to set up two devices for her research. Furthermore, you meet a few old acquaintances later in the quest and save them from a group of Treasure Hoarders. Unfortunately, there are no Primogem rewards for completing this quest, but you can unlock a hidden achievement titled The Conformist, which is worth five Primogems.

This quest is also listed in the Liyue Reputation point system, so you can obtain 20 Reputation EXP as well. Here's a guide on how to complete Temporary Acclimatization World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Temporary Acclimatization World Quest guide

Talk to Woliu in the east of Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Temporary Acclimatization World Quest in Genshin Impact, teleport to the waypoint east of Yilong Wharf and head north to find Woliu. Note that you need to complete In Expert Company? I and II to unlock this quest. However, if Woliu still doesn't appear on the map, you might also need to do the Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain.

Follow the navigation and set up the devices(Image via HoYoverse)

At any rate, talk to Woliu to start the quest, and she will ask you to set up two devices for her research. The locations will be marked on the map, so you just need to follow the navigation. The first spot is right next to the aforementioned teleport waypoint. The second is on the rock near the altar north of Woliu's location.

Defeat the Treasure Hoarders and save the NPCs on the bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have planted the devices, return to Woliu and interact with her. Next, follow the quest navigation, defeat the group of Treasure Hoarders, and save Ms. Qiu and her companions, who you have met during In Expert Company quests in Fontaine. This will trigger a brief cutscene.

After talking to them, follow the quest navigation again and head to Qiaoying Village to find Ms. Qiu and her group at the hill with Kameras. Interact with them again to conclude the Temporary Acclimatization World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Complete the quest to get The Conformist achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, there are no Primogem rewards for completing this quest. That said, you will unlock a hidden achievement titled The Conformist, worth five Primogems, and you can also obtain 20 Liyue Reputation EXP from Ms. Yu in Liyue Harbor.