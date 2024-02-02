Chase the butterflies into the medicine jar: Genshin Impact guide

"Chase the butterflies into the medicine jar" is an objective in the Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest in Genshin Impact. It is a hidden quest that can only be triggered when you enter a cave in Yaodie Valley, where you meet Sacred Simulacrum, who asks you to chase five butterflies into the medicine jar. You can complete the objective by solving a few puzzles and defeating enemies.

Without further delay, here's a complete guide on how to chase the butterflies into the medicine jar in Genshin Impact v4.4 update's Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley.

How to chase the butterflies into the medicine jar in Genshin Impact

You can get the Chase the butterflies into the medicine jar objective only after talking to the Sacred Simulacrum inside the cave in Yaodie Valley in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale.

How to chase Butterfly 1 into the medicine jar

Solve the cauldron puzzle to free the butterfly (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first butterfly inside a small cave south of the Sacred Simulacrum. However, it is trapped inside a big vase, and you must remove the barrier to free it.

Start by placing the first cauldron near the vase with one platform and unseal it to get the second cauldron. Next, place both cauldrons on the platforms in front of the other vase that has trapped the butterfly. This will remove the barrier and allow it to fly back to the medicine jar. You will also get an Exquisite Chest for solving the puzzle.

How to chase Butterfly 2 to the medicine jar

Complete the butterfly challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After chasing the first butterfly, exit the cave and head west to find a few purple butterflies flying next to a small vase. Interacting with them will start a challenge where you need to collect these creatures.

Locations of the scattered butterflies (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are their locations:

On top of the giant stalagmite next to the big vase.

Above the small stalagmite on the right of the challenge point.

Inside the big vase.

Near the vase on the left of the starting point of the challenge.

Once you have collected all of them, you will get an Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact, and a purple butterfly will spawn and head towards the medicine jar.

How to chase Butterfly 3 to the medicine jar

Place the statue on the stand and climb the stalagmite (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third butterfly, head north from your previous location; you will find another Sacred Simulacrum and a stone stand. Simply place the statue on the stand and climb the stalagmite next to it. This will spawn a yellow butterfly from the painting on the wall.

How to chase Butterfly 4 to the medicine jar

Break all the objects and barrels (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have chased the yellow creature, climb the wall and enter the small cave on the upper ground in the north. Defeat all the enemies and destroy all breakable objects to spawn the red butterfly. The creature will head to the medicine jar once you have cleared all the enemies.

How to chase Butterly 5 to the medicine jar

Complete the Time Trial challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, exit the cave and head east to find a Time Trial Challenge near the small waterfall. Complete it to reach the location of the blue butterfly in this Genshin Impact quest.

How to complete Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley quest in Genshin Impact

Collect the branch and return to Adeptus's Repose (Image via HoYoverse)

After chasing all the butterflies into the medicine jar, return to the Sacred Simulacrum and talk to it. After the brief cutscene, head towards the ancient tree in the middle of the cave and collect its branch. This will also spawn a Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Collect it and interact with the flock of butterflies behind the chest to teleport to the Adeptus' Repose.

Investigate the medicine jar and enter the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the quest location, climb the medicine jar in front of you and use the Ancient Tree Branch to investigate it. This will trigger a cutscene and remove the barrier at the entrance of the nearby cave. Enter the cavern to find another Luxurious Chest, worth 20 Primogems.

Finally, interact with the Ancient Texts on the shelf to complete the Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest in Genshin Impact. Additionally, you will unlock a hidden achievement titled When Comes Spring or Autumn?, worth five Primogems.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.