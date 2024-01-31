Genshin Impact Votive Rainjade guide: How to unlock, offer Spirit Carps, and rewards

Genshin Impact 4.4's Rainjade Oblation is a new offering system where you can offer Spirit Carps to the Votive Rainjade located in Mt. Laixin and increase its level to obtain several in-game rewards. The freebies include four Acquaint Fates and two Intertwined Fates. To unlock the offering system, you must complete a series of World Quests in Chenyu Vale and restore the balance in soil and water.

This article will guide players on how to unlock the Votive Rainjade reward system in Genshin Impact 4.4. You can also find the complete list of rewards that can be obtained by offering Spirit Carps.

How to unlock the Votive Rainjade offering system in Genshin Impact 4.4

Complete the Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Votive Rainjade is a new reward system in Genshin Impact that can be found at the Carp's Rest.

To unlock it, you must first complete the following World Quests in Chenyu Vale:

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain

Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu

An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade

All three are parts of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest series. Once you have completed all of them, you can trigger the final part of the questline titled The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose by adjusting the in-game time by one day.

Next, return to Mt. Laixin and meet Lingyuan, who is trying to enter the Carp's Rest but is unable to do so. After talking to him, head straight and use the Golden Carp's Leap to enter the quest location. This will also unlock the hidden teleport waypoint and an achievement titled The Secluded Path in Genshin Impact.

Now you just need to follow the quest navigation and talk to Fujin, who is resting.

Votive Rainjade rewards and how to obtain

Offer Spirit Carp to increase Votive Rainjade's level and get rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain all the rewards from Votive Rainjade, you need to increase its level to 10 by offering 50 Spirit Carps (shiny blue orbs), which you can find all over Chenyu Vale while exploring.

Here's a list of all the rewards that you can get by increasing Votive Rainjade's level to 10:

I - Acquaint Fates x2

- Acquaint Fates x2 II - Philosophies of Prosperity x2

- Philosophies of Prosperity x2 III - Crown of Insight x1

- Crown of Insight x1 IV - Philosophies of Diligence x2

- Philosophies of Diligence x2 V - Acquaint Fates x2

- Acquaint Fates x2 VI - Philosophies of Gold x2

- Philosophies of Gold x2 VII - Intertwined Fates x2

- Intertwined Fates x2 VIII - Northlander Billet Trove

- Northlander Billet Trove IX - Rainjade Statuette: Tender Discourse

- Rainjade Statuette: Tender Discourse X - Chenyu: Rainjade Rite Namecard

Each time you level up the Votive Rainjade, you will get 50000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Orea, and 200 Adventure EXP. If you are already AR60, you will get more Mora.

