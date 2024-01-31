Genshin Impact An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade quest guide

An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade is the third act in Genshin Impact's new Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest series in the 4.4 update. In this quest line, players will have to help the local Adeptus Fujin heal the land of Chenyu Vale. Its third sub-quest is all about completing a ritual that will help gamers get close to this objective.

Completing An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade will unlock multiple hidden locations for players to explore. They will also obtain 50 Primogems and other resources to finish it. Here is a comprehensive guide to complete this sub-quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.4: An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest Guide

Preview of Sub-quest in quest navigation menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade is the main World Questline in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Before you can complete its third sub-quest, Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade, you will have to complete the following as a pre-requisite:

Act 1: Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain Act 2: Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu

For the third sub-quest, follow the quest navigation until you meet Little Mao's friend "Bluey" and enter a cavern.

Defeat summoned enemies to clear miasma (Image via HoYoverse)

It will be filled with miasma, and you will have to solve the miasma puzzle. Keep defeating the spawned enemies until you get a prompt that states the following:

“The source of the miasma has been exposed! Use your adeptal power to purify it!”

When this prompt appears at the top of the screen, look at the miasma (tree branch) and press T on the keyboard to remove it. Repeat this thrice (from solving the puzzle) to unlock the barrier blocking a small cavern. This will trigger a series of dialogues that reveal tons of lore about this region and Fujin during the An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

After this cutscene, follow the Genshin Impact quest navigation to prepare for the Rainjade Rite. To complete this puzzle, visit two stone carvings marked in the quest navigation.

Collect 3 Spirit Pearls in Mt.Xualin

Solve puzzles and collect Spirit Balls (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk with Fujin again and clear another miasma to unlock another area called Adeptus's Repose. Here, check nearby clues, examine murals, and follow quest navigation once again until you reach Mt. Xualin. You will need to collect three Spirit Pearls as you encounter a new puzzle called Jade Cascade.

The locations of all three Spirit Pearls are already marked in the quest navigation. Move Jade Hairpins (tree branch) and the Jade Incense Cauldron to solve the Jade Cascade puzzles in Genshin Impact 4.4 World Quest An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade. Use a wind glider and Golden Carp's Leap to travel around in this area.

Explore Mt.Laixin and defeat Lingyuan

Defeat this boss and complete the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the pavilion and place all the Spirit Pearls around the Carp statue. Once again, you will have to follow quest navigation to unlock another sub-region called Mt. Laixin. In this new Genshin Impact area, you will need your best team as you continue to clear multiple miasmas.

Once you have done that, you will be teleported to fight a new boss named Lingyuan. Defeat it and continue with the cutscenes to complete Chenyu Vale's An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.